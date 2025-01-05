Hamas shares video of Israeli soldier, 19, held hostage by it

Hamas has shared a video of a 19-year-old Israeli female soldier, who has been in its captivity in Gaza since October 7, 2023, when Hamas fighters attacked southern Israel, killing more than 1,200 people and abducting 251 others. Family members of Liri Albag, an Israeli hostage taken captive by Palestinian militants to the Gaza Strip during the October 7 attacks, demonstrate in Tel Aviv on January 4, 2025, calling for action to secure the release of the Israeli hostages amid the ongoing war in the Palestilian territory between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)

In the undated, three-and-a-half-minute clip, released on Saturday and one which could not be verified, Liri Albag, speaking in her native Hebrew language, urged the Israeli government to secure her release.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a campaign group for the relatives of those abducted, said Albag's family did not approve publication of any video.

Her family said in a statement, “We appeal to the prime minister (Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu), world leaders, and decision makers: it's time to take decisions as if it were your own children there.”

Albag was 18 when she was captured at the Nahal Oz base on the Gaza border along with six other women, five of whom are still in captivity.

Among those taken hostage by Hamas, 96 were brought to Gaza, the Palestinian territory run by the Islamist group. As many as 34 hostages are dead, according to Israel's military.

On Friday, Hamas announced “indirect negotiations” with the Jewish state for a truce and hostage release deal will resume in Qatar.

Mediators Qatar, Egypt and the United States have been engaged in months of effort that have failed to end the war in Gaza.

Weekly demonstrations have been held in Israel to pressure Netanyahu for a deal to free the hostages. The leader has been accused of “stalling” on a deal.

(With inputs from AFP)