IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / 'Happens every year': Joe Biden says immigrant surge seasonal
US President Joe Biden answers a question during his first press briefing in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 25, 2021. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden answers a question during his first press briefing in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 25, 2021. (AFP)
world news

'Happens every year': Joe Biden says immigrant surge seasonal

"There is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border in the winter months of January, February, March. It happens every year," he said in his first press conference since taking office.
READ FULL STORY
AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 11:48 PM IST

President Joe Biden pushed back Thursday at claims the flow of undocumented immigrants at the US southern border has reached crisis levels, saying the surge is a mostly seasonal problem that happens each year.

"There is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border in the winter months of January, February, March. It happens every year," he said in his first press conference since taking office.

Pushing back on criticisms that he has opened the door to undocumented immigrants, Biden said his government is committed to allowing unaccompanied migrant children to enter the United States for humanitarian reasons.

More than 9,000 came in February, a number on track to top 14,000 this month, swamping facilities of the US Customs and Border Patrol for processing them.

He also said that the United States is allowing a number of families to enter because Mexico is refusing to accept their return.

"We are sending back the vast majority of the families that are coming," Biden said.

"They should all be going back."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden us immigrants
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP