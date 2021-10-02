Hardliner Philippine president Duterte announces retirement from politics

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he’s retiring from politics and won’t be seeking the vice presidency in 2022, a surprise move that saw his party’s nominee for the top position instead seek the No. 2 post.

Duterte’s former aide and now Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go filed his candidacy for vice president on Saturday. Go had been earlier been nominated by the ruling PDP-Laban Party as its presidential candidate as Duterte got the nod for a vice presidential run.

“Given that President Duterte decided to withdraw his acceptance of nomination, I am here to take on the challenge,” Go said in a live-streamed remarks after his filing, adding he wants to continue Duterte’s programs. “There should be no let up in our campaign against illegal drugs, corruption and criminality.”

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in August that Duterte could drop his bid for vice president if his daughter -- Davao Mayor Sara Duterte -- seeks the top post.

Duterte accompanied his longtime aide Go to the elections commission on Saturday where politicians can file their candidacy for national posts until Oct. 8 for the May 2022 presidential elections.