Harry and Meghan blasted over statement urging people to register to vote: ‘They are essentially ballot harvesting for…’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blasted over their latest statement asking people to register to be able to vote in the upcoming US presidential election. While the couple called for people to vote, they did not publicly endorse either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris. Harry and Meghan blasted over statement urging people to register to vote (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)(AP)

Following their statement, Meghan and Harry have been criticised by the Chairman of the Republican movement in the UK. "They can't help themselves,” Greg Swenson told the Mail.

"By encouraging people to vote they are essentially ballot harvesting for Kamala,” Swenson added. "You don't have to say it...you don't need a bumper sticker, we know who you voted for.”

Harry and Meghan’s statement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement posted to their Archewell Foundation website, "In honor of National Voter Registration Day, The Archewell Foundation team came together for a meaningful volunteer activity to support and empower our communities.”

"Using Vote Forward’s impactful letter-writing tool, our team wrote personalised letters encouraging unregistered voters to take a crucial step: registering to vote,” they further said. "Voting is not just a right; it’s a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities.”

They added, "At The Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement, no matter one’s political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world. By participating in initiatives like this, we aim to amplify the message that every voice matters."

Although the couple did not publicly endorse any candidate, it is worth noting that Trump’s son, Eric Trump, once branded them "spoiled apples.” Eric made the statement during an interview with GB News earlier this year.

In recent days, several celebrities have publicly endorsed candidates. Most notably, Taylor Swift endorsed Harris in an Instagram post. Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas also revealed they will vote for the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket over Trump.