Harry and Meghan ‘feel betrayed’ after new German docu released, feel it's ‘yet another one-sided take down of them’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "feel betrayed" after being blasted by past colleagues and neighbours in a new German documentary titled Harry - The Lost Prince, reports have claimed. "Both Meghan and Harry feel the show is yet another one-sided take down of them and just want it all to stop,” a source told OK! Magazine. Harry and Meghan ‘feel betrayed’ after new German docu released (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)(AP)

"It's like they can't escape their past and are still being judged on things that happened over five years ago but they know it gets people talking and makes money,” they continued. "Meghan feels hurt by a lot of people - but especially her neighbours, who she feels have betrayed her by telling people this, rather than offering friendship and support."

The source added, "It was hard for her to make this move and have the eyes of the world on them, so she needed some friends, but obviously she was quite guarded because of what she'd been through. Meghan is very wary of getting close to people and trusting them and this documentary has confirmed she was right. There's no denying that Meghan doesn't have a large set of friends - but that's because she can't trust a lot of people."

‘They've both been betrayed in the past’

In a new German documentary released this week, neighbours in California claimed Harry and Meghan lead a detached lifestyle. "They've both been betrayed in the past, by closer friends and family members, so it's hard for her to make new friends and let people into her life. She isn't sure if people are being friendly for the right reasons,” the source said.

The insider added, "Meghan feels very safe when she's at home with Harry, her mum Doria and the kids and as much as she would like to have a bigger social circle, she knows she can't. It can be quite lonely but it will never be as bad as it was when she was in the UK, so that's a sacrifice she's willing to make."

Harry and Meghan are believed to not be on speaking terms with David and Victoria Beckham after a public fallout. The source said, "[The documentary] coupled with the fact that their former friends Beckhams were at a state banquet with Charles and Camilla, means that it's been a tough week. People forget they had to leave [the UK] because they were treated so horribly and Harry gave up so much because he couldn't stand living there.”

They added, "And the final straw has been seeing the Beckhams cosy up to the royals, which just proved to the Sussexes that they have taken their side and the friendship is over."