Final episodes of Prince Harry, Meghan's series are out: Bombshell remarks
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle LIVE Updates: The final three episodes of the Netflix docuseries Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been released.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle LIVE Updates: Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle's last three episodes were released on Netflix. The series focuses on the couple’s decision to step away from royal duties and make a new start in America.
Read more: Kate Middleton rift? Meghan Markle's feelings ‘stem from hatred, jealousy' as…
The first three installments focused on the British media’s coverage of the couple and the way it was influenced by racism.
We'll bring you all the latest on the series, which could bring revelations about the couple's royal career and their relationship with the royal family:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Dec 15, 2022 05:08 PM IST
Royal correspondent on Harry and Meghan documentary
Sky News royal correspondent Laura Bundock said, "We are getting a real sense of why William and Harry fell out so badly. It begins, in Harry's view, when he and Meghan became so popular that they were dominating the headlines. Harry says if you're the "supporting act" that "upsets people", and pretty quickly the media coverage about the couple turns negative. He lists the number of similar stories (25) where Meghan had been criticised and Kate had been praised, for example on how they held their baby bumps."
-
Dec 15, 2022 04:58 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: What Meghan’s mother said
Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, says without needing long flights it was much easier to visit her daughter and grandkids with them in the new house.
“We were there for six weeks and noone knew,” says Prince Harry. “My family still thought I was in Canada.”
-
Dec 15, 2022 04:51 PM IST
Royal expert on Harry and Meghan documentary
-
Dec 15, 2022 04:40 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Prince Harry on security to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry said that he reassured Meghan Markle that their security would never be withdrawn.
“Meghan’s background, her heritage, the well-documented hate campaigns against us, suspicious packages being sent to the palaces specifically with her name on or my name on. They would never do that. And then they did it," Prince Harry said.
-
Dec 15, 2022 04:31 PM IST
Royal expert on Harry and Meghan documentary
-
Dec 15, 2022 04:24 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Meghan Markle reminisces talk with someone on flight to Canada
“We appreciate everything that you did for our country” Meghan says somebody on their flight back to Canada said to her after that last royal engagement. “I tried so hard,” Meghan Markle says. “And that’s the piece that’s so triggering cos you go ‘and it still wasn’t good enough and you still don’t fit in’.”
-
Dec 15, 2022 04:20 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Prince Harry says, ‘It didn’t have to be this way'
“I’m going to miss this country, and so is Meghan,” Prince Harry says, after having explained again that he feels it didn’t have to be this way.
-
Dec 15, 2022 04:17 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Meghan Markle on colourful outfits
Meghan Markle said she felt free to finally wear colourful outfits during her royal farewell tour in the UK. Meghan Markle said, “Until that last week in the UK, I rarely wore colour and I never wanted to upstage or ruffle any feathers, so I just tried to blend in. But I wore a lot of colour that week, I felt “well let’s just look like a rainbow.”
-
Dec 15, 2022 04:11 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Prince Harry on stepping down from royal duties
“Our story, our life, literally got taken from underneath us,” says Prince Harry.
Meghan Markle said they put out a statement saying sadly they would be “stepping back, not stepping down.”
“For my whole life, the purse strings have been controlled by my father,” Prince Harry said.
-
Dec 15, 2022 04:06 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Prince Harry on leaving the UK
“It was my decision, she never asked to leave,” says Prince Harry, saying that the media blaming the woman for the decision of a couple was misogyny.
-
Dec 15, 2022 04:00 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Meghan Markle on media coverage
Meghan Markle says the coverage took her sense of self away from her. “The truth didn’t matter, the clickbait did,” she says.
-
Dec 15, 2022 03:55 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Prince Harry on rift with Prince William
“The saddest part of it was the wedge created between me and my brother so that he’s now on the institution’s side, and part of me I get that. That’s his inheritance. SO to some extent its already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and the continuation of this institution,” Harry says.
-
Dec 15, 2022 03:51 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Meghan describes 'very charming' King Charles walking her down the aisle
Meghan Markle described the moment a "very charming" King Charles walked her down the aisle. Her own father, Thomas, did not attend the wedding after he hit the headlines for colluding with paparazzi.
“Harry’s dad is very charming and I said to him like I’ve lost my dad in this, so him as my father-in-law was really important to me,” Meghan Markle said.
-
Dec 15, 2022 03:46 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Prince Harry and Meghan on leaving UK
Harry says the royal family were only willing to make a date for the meeting after Meghan had departed for Canada to be with Archie.
Meghan says imagine having a conversation about the whole future of your life, with you as the mum and the wife and target, “aren’t invited to have a seat at the table.”
“It was clear to me that they planned it so that you weren’t in the room,” Harry says.
-
Dec 15, 2022 03:36 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: 'They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us', Harry says
Prince Harry said the meeting - called to discuss his exit from the UK with Meghan - had created a "wedge" between himself and his brother.
"He's now on the institution's side and I get, part of that I get, I understand that's his inheritance. So to some extent it's already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and continuation of this institution."
"Once I got in the car after the meeting I was told about a joint statement that had been put out in my name and my brother's name squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family," Prince Harry said.
-
Dec 15, 2022 03:22 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Prince Harry on this strange coincidence
Prince Harry said, “Once we announced it [on Valentine’s day], I got messages from two completely different people who sent me the front page of the Daily Mail from Valentine’s Day 1984, of my mother announcing she was pregnant with me.”
"I was shocked. We had no idea. It was maybe a coincidence. Or maybe not a coincidence."
-
Dec 15, 2022 03:19 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Prince Harry says he was 'blocked' from seeing the Queen
Among Prince Harry's new claims is that he was at one point blocked from seeing his grandmother.
Meghan described,"So we were flying back from Vancouver straight to Heathrow, and right as we're getting on the plane, this urgent message comes through to H saying 'you are not allowed to see Her Majesty, make sure your principle is aware he cannot go and see her. She’s busy. She has plans all week'."
Prince Harry said, "Yes, I'm busy. I've been told that I'm busy. I've actually been told that I'm busy all week."
-
Dec 15, 2022 03:14 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Prince Harry says he 'hates himself' for how he initially dealt with Meghan's suicidal thoughts
In their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview last year, Harry and Meghan revealed the Duchess of Sussex had contemplated suicide. Prince Harry has now admitted he regrets how he dealt with his wife's struggles at the time. He says he had felt "angry and "ashamed" when he learned of her suicidal thoughts.
"I dealt with it as institutional Harry as opposed to husband Harry and what took over my feelings was my royal role. I had been trained to think 'what are people going to think if we don't go to this event we are gonna be late' and looking back now I hate myself for it."
-
Dec 15, 2022 03:07 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Prince Harry accuses Prince William of 'screaming and shouting' at him
Describing a meeting at Sandringham about plans for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to move abroad, the Duke of Sussex alleged his brother had screamed and shouted at him.
"I went in with the same proposal that we'd already made publicly, but once I got there I was given five options - one being all in, no change, five being all out," Prince Harry says.
"I chose option three in the meeting - half in, half out. Have our own jobs but also work in support of the Queen."
-
Dec 15, 2022 03:02 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: 'What is wrong with these people?': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle describe being hounded by press in LA
In episode six, the couple say they still suffered significant press intrusion after their move to the US. Six weeks after moving into their Los Angeles mansion, Prince Harry says the Daily Mail had "pinpointed" their location and published it on their website.
Phone footage of a helicopter over the couple's home is seen, as Prince Harry whispers: "It's almost five in the morning. Archie's waking up because of this."
Meghan Markle adds: "Oh my god, they're just circling. What is wrong with these people?"
-
Dec 15, 2022 02:59 PM IST
On royal family, their exit and the rifts: What Prince Harry, Meghan Markle said
Netflix released the final three episodes of a documentary series from Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Thursday, setting out their battles with the media and why they stepped down as working members of the royal family. Read here
-
Dec 15, 2022 02:55 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Meghan Markle upset the balance of the palace
Prince Harry says that he and Meghan Markle were "doing the job better than the person who was born to do it". Meghan "stole" the limelight from other members of the family, the couple said.
-
Dec 15, 2022 02:50 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Prince Harry accuses Prince William's office of briefing against him
Prince Harry has gone into detail about how he claims the offices of royal family members have been briefing against each other.
"I have 30 years experience of looking behind the curtain and seeing how this system works and how it runs and just constant briefings about other members of the family, favours inviting the press in, it's a dirty game," he says.
“You know there is leaking but there is also planting of stories. So if the comms team want to be able to remove a negative story about their principal, they will trade and give you something about someone else's principal so the offices end up working against each other. So its kind of a weird understanding, acceptance that this happens,” Prince Harry said.
-
Dec 15, 2022 02:43 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: 'My wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the press did': Prince Harry
Prince Harry escalated his war with the media by directly accusing the publishers of the Daily Mail of causing his wife Meghan Markle to have a miscarriage.
The Duchess of Sussex was in the middle of a court battle with Associated Newspapers over their publication of a letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle when she lost a baby in July 2020.
-
Dec 15, 2022 02:37 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Meghan Markle 'stole the limelight' which made the palace feel 'threatened'
One of the couple's friends, Lucy Fraser, says Australia was a "turning point" for the couple, as their popularity "threatened" the Royal Family - something Prince Harry agrees to.
Lucy Fraser says in episode four: "I think Australia was a real turning point because they were so popular, so popular with the public, the internals at the palace were incredibly threatened by that."
Prince Harry then adds, "The issue is when someone who is marrying in - who should be a supporting act - is stealing the limelight or doing the job better than the person who was born to do this, that upsets people, it shifts the balance."
-
Dec 15, 2022 02:25 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Prince Harry says King Charles and Prince William 'misinterpreted' situation
Prince Harry addresses when he travelled back to London for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral - and admits he had difficult conversations with his family at the time.
"It was hard. Especially spending time, having chats with my brother and father who just were very much focused on the same misinterpretation of the whole situation," Prince Harry says.
“So, none of us really wanted to have a talk about it at my grandfather’s funeral, but we did,” he added.
-
Dec 15, 2022 02:20 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Meghan Markle reveals Beyonce texted her and said this
Meghan Markle reveals that Beyonce texted her to ask if she was okay. In the aftermath of the couple's famous Oprah Winfrey interview - where Meghan Markle had discussed having suicidal thoughts - the duchess says an A-lister had messaged to wish her well.
"Beyonce just texted. Just checking in. I still can't believe she knows who I am. She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability. And she thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed."
The documentary also shows a Zoom call between Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland in the aftermath of the interview.
-
Dec 15, 2022 02:17 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's freedom flight
Episode six starts with Prince Harry filming himself on a plane. He says it is 14 March "and we're on the freedom flight", while laughing.
"We’re leaving Canada and we’re headed to Los Angeles – shhhh," Prince Harry says. "I wonder what would have happened if we’d not got out when we did."
Meghan Markle says: "Our location was exposed. We knew our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were."
-
Dec 15, 2022 02:07 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Meghan Markle hoped birth of Archie would help her become…
Meghan Markle says she felt the birth of Archie would help her "really be a part" of the royal family, but then "the bubble burst". Speaking in episode five, Meghan Markle says, "With Archie, I was just so excited that we were going to be able to create that for him [a large family] that thing that I had always wanted.
"So I just did everything I could to make them proud and to really be a part of the family, and then the bubble burst."
Prince Harry then adds: "It was already clear to the media that the palace wasn’t going to protect her. Once that happens, the floodgates open."
-
Dec 15, 2022 02:05 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: This was Queen Elizabeth II's advise to Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth 'advised' Meghan Markle to write letter to Thomas Markle that later got leaked to the Daily Mail. After the wedding, Meghan Markle says her relationship with her father soured, but it was the Queen and then-Prince of Wales who encouraged her to write that infamous letter.
She says the royal family "wanted her to make it stop" when he began speaking publicly about them.
"After the wedding, my dad started doing these interviews mostly saying things about me. It was incredibly painful, and the world is watching this drama play out," she says in episode one.
“And then he started criticising the royal family. But it was very embarrassing for the family. It was a problem that needed to be solved and they wanted me to make it stop," Meghan Markle said.
-
Dec 15, 2022 02:02 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Princess Diana would have '30 seconds to wipe the tears away' before facing public, Prince Harry says
The documentary shows pictures of Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles getting out of a black Rolls Royce, Prince Harry says, "No one sees what is happening behind closed doors.
“Back in the day my mum was in the back of the car going to engagements in floods of tears, and then my dad [was] saying 'we're almost there' and [she would have] 30 seconds to wipe the tears away, slap on some makeup and the door opens and smile, everything is fine,” Prince Harry said.
-
Dec 15, 2022 01:58 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Meghan Markle says private secretary described her as a 'foreign organism'
Meghan Markle said that her private secretary described her as a 'foreign organism'. Within the first few minutes of episode four, there is discussion of how Meghan struggled to fit in with the Royal Family.
"There was this moment where our private secretary, she worked for the Queen for almost 20 years and what she said to me was its like this fish that's swimming perfectly with the right current then this little organism comes in," Meghan Markle explains.
"This foreign organism and the entire thing goes mmm – what is that? What is it doing here, doesn't look like us, doesn't move like us, we don't like it, get it off of us."
-
Dec 15, 2022 01:56 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Prince Harry describes the day of the wedding
Prince Harry says there was an "expectation" he would have a public wedding.
"There was an expectation right, Diana’s boy, there was an expectation to have a public wedding, it was like mission complete with William now let's see if this goes the distance with Harry and we can literally go [brushes his hands together] job done," Prince Harry says in episode one.
-
Dec 15, 2022 01:53 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Morning of the royal wedding is seen
On the morning of their wedding, Meghan Markle says she had a mimosa, and a croissant and played the song 'Going to the chapel'. Speaking in episode one, Meghan Markle says that was "all I wanted... and that's what I did and it was great". The Duchess says she "went into a really calm space".
Meghan Markle continued, "I don’t know how I was so calm and I look back and I was like how was I so calm?"
-
Dec 15, 2022 01:50 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Meghan Markle says she was ‘rocked to her core’ when…
Meghan Markle said that she was 'rocked to her core' when the public confronted her about tabloid stories adding that she couldn't believe members of the public believed the tabloid stories about the rift with her father, with two women confronting her on a walkabout in Liverpool.
Her relationship with her dad hit the headlines in the week before her wedding after it was revealed he colluded with paparazzi.
Meghan Markle said, "There was a group of women and one of them said to me, 'what you are doing to your father is not right'. It was the first time that I went 'Oh my god people actually believe that stuff', and then my entire centre was rocked to its core."
-
Dec 15, 2022 01:47 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: Prince Harry says it was his decision to leave
Prince Harry admitted it was his choice to step down as senior royals and leave the UK. "In fact it was my decision, she never asked to leave," he says in episode five.
Critics of Meghan have claimed she encouraged the prince to step away, but Harry completely rebuffs this here.
He continues, "I was the one that had to see it for myself but it is misogyny at its best."
Historian and broadcaster David Olusoga adds that the term "Megxit" - used to describe Harry and Meghan's exit from the UK - "was just indicative of the frivolousness, the unseriousness, the flippant nature of the tabloid press".
-
Dec 15, 2022 01:45 PM IST
Harry and Meghan LIVE Updates: More charges or grievances? Harry, Meghan's final Netflix episodes out
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are expected to vent their grievances against the British monarchy as Netflix releases the final episodes of a series about the couple’s decision to step away from royal duties and make a new start in America. Follow this blog for more