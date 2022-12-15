Final episodes of Prince Harry, Meghan's series are out: Bombshell remarks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle LIVE Updates: Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle's last three episodes were released on Netflix. The series focuses on the couple’s decision to step away from royal duties and make a new start in America.

Read more: Kate Middleton rift? Meghan Markle's feelings ‘stem from hatred, jealousy' as…

The first three installments focused on the British media’s coverage of the couple and the way it was influenced by racism.

We'll bring you all the latest on the series, which could bring revelations about the couple's royal career and their relationship with the royal family: