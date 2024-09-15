Menu Explore
Here's how royal family could snub Prince Harry on his 40th birthday after Meghan Markle was ‘met with complete silence’

BySumanti Sen
Sep 15, 2024 01:49 PM IST

After Meghan Markle was ignored by the royal family on her birthday last month, Prince Harry could face a blow as well, a royal commentator has claimed.

A royal commentator has claimed that Prince Harry could be "completely ignored" by the royal family on his birthday, September 15, after Meghan Markle suffered a similar blow. Meghan turned 43 last month, and was "met with complete silence" by the royal family on social media.

Here's how royal family could snub Prince Harry on his 40th birthday (REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo)(REUTERS)
Here's how royal family could snub Prince Harry on his 40th birthday (REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Royal commentator Lydia Alty believes Harry is set to face a similar snub. "If there hadn’t been the family fallout, the Royal Family would have celebrated Harry’s 40th birthday,” Alty told GB News. "They used to mark Meghan, Harry and Archie's birthdays, even in the months after they left the Royal Family.”

Alty added, “But since interviews on live TV and commentary in books, the Royal Family has completely ignored them for the past two years. They have been silent on Archie, and Lilibet, who most of the royals have never met."

When Meghan Markle ‘was met with complete silence from the Palaces’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from the royal family in 2020. Since then, their feud with members of the royal family has only grown worse. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal social media channels stopped sharing any posts related to Harry and Meghan.

As was expected, Meghan was snubbed by the royals on her 43rd birthday this year on August 4. "Meghan, who celebrated her birthday in August, was met with complete silence from the Palaces,” Alty said.

"Most royals do have parties. There would have been a party for Harry's 40th, perhaps in the gardens of one of their homes, and the family likely would have come and celebrated,” Alty added.

King Charles's 70th birthday in 2018 was one of the famous events held in a garden at one of their homes. The party took place at Clarence House, and was attended by Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Harry and Meghan.

