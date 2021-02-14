IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Here’s why seven GOP Senators voted to convict Donald Trump
=US President Donald Trump gesturing as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results. (Reuters File Photo )
=US President Donald Trump gesturing as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Here’s why seven GOP Senators voted to convict Donald Trump

Each of the seven GOP Senators who voted to convict Donald Trump is likely to face significant blowback from other Republicans
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:02 AM IST

Seven Republican senators broke ranks and voted to convict Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol -- 10 shy of the 17 needed to reach a two-thirds majority, but still an unusually strong rebuke from members of the former president’s party.

Each is likely to face significant blowback from other Republicans. Here are the seven senators and the explanations for their votes:

Richard Burr of North Carolina

Burr had previously announced he won’t run for re-election in 2022, and has been a sometime critic of Trump’s. He ran a multi-year bipartisan investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether it was aimed at helping Trump win.

Also Read: Trump, after acquittal, says movement 'has only just begun'

“The president bears responsibility for these tragic events,” Burr said in a statement after his vote to convict Trump. “The evidence is compelling that President Trump is guilty of inciting an insurrection against a co-equal branch of government, and that the charge rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors. Therefore, I have voted to convict.”

Bill Cassidy of Louisiana

Cassidy, who just won re-election and won’t face voters again until 2026, had been agonizing over his decision all week, and was troubled by the inability of Trump’s lawyers to explain the former president’s inaction during the first hours of the riot as police were under attack, people were dying, and lawmakers --including Vice President Mike Pence -- were under threat.

“Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person. I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty,” he said in a statement.

Susan Collins of Maine

Collins, who voted to acquit Trump at his first impeachment trial, had said she hoped the former president learned a lesson after that proceeding. This time, she voted to convict.

Collins ripped Trump in a lengthy floor speech for inciting the insurrection and said he “bears significant responsibility for the invasion.” She said the trial for her was about his failure to follow his oath of office and respect the peaceful transition of power.

Lisa Murkowski of Alaska

Murkowski has previously expressed a hope that her party could move on from Trump, and is arguably the most independent Republican senator. She plans to run for re-election next year and is sure to face a Trump-aligned primary challenger. However, in 2010, she won as a write-in candidate after losing a party primary.

Mitt Romney of Utah

The 2012 GOP presidential nominee was the only Republican to vote to toss Trump from office a year ago, and his vote was not a surprise.

Romney accused Trump of trying to “corrupt the election” by pressuring Georgia’s secretary of state to falsify results, and of inciting the insurrection.

“Trump also violated his oath of office by failing to protect the Capitol, the Vice President, and others in the Capitol,” Romney said.

Ben Sasse of Nebraska

Sasse has emerged as one of the few young Republicans willing to buck Trump, harshly slamming his efforts to overturn the election results. Conveniently for him, he also just won re-election and won’t face voters for six years.

In a statement explaining his vote, he condemned Trump for falsely claiming he won the 2020 election by a landslide and for spreading conspiracy theories about voter fraud.

“The president repeated these lies when summoning his crowd -- parts of which were widely known to be violent -- to Capitol Hill to intimidate Vice President Pence and Congress into not fulfilling our constitutional duties,” he said. “Those lies had consequences, endangering the life of the vice president and bringing us dangerously close to a bloody constitutional crisis. Each of these actions are violations of a president’s oath of office.”

Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania

Toomey has long chafed at Trump, particularly on their divergent economic philosophies. He came out quickly against Trump’s efforts to overturn the results in his state. He’s retiring and doesn’t need to worry about a primary.

“As a result of President Trump’s actions, for the first time in American history, the transfer of presidential power was not peaceful,” Toomey said. “A lawless attempt to retain power by a president was one of the founders’ greatest fears motivating the inclusion of the impeachment authorities in the U.S. Constitution.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump donald trump impeachment
Close
People queue to receive the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at the St Charles Centre for Health and Wellbeing in London.(Reuters File Photo)
People queue to receive the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at the St Charles Centre for Health and Wellbeing in London.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

UK meets key Covid-19 vaccine target, opening path to lifting lockdown

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:14 AM IST
The vaccination program now offers a route out of the UK’s third lockdown, which has shuttered businesses and closed schools to most, compounding the damage of the worst economic slump in more than 300 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US on January 20, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US on January 20, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump's journey from poll defeat to acquittal in second impeachment trial

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:09 AM IST
  • The Senate acquits Trump by a vote of 57 to 43, failing to muster the 17 Republicans that the prosecution needed to convict the former president.
READ FULL STORY
Close
=US President Donald Trump gesturing as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results. (Reuters File Photo )
=US President Donald Trump gesturing as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Here’s why seven GOP Senators voted to convict Donald Trump

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:02 AM IST
Each of the seven GOP Senators who voted to convict Donald Trump is likely to face significant blowback from other Republicans
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks about former US President Donald Trump, accusing him of dereliction of duty. (US Senate TV via Reuters)
US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks about former US President Donald Trump, accusing him of dereliction of duty. (US Senate TV via Reuters)
world news

After not-guilty vote, McConnell says Trump morally responsible for Capitol riot

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:50 AM IST
The top Senate Republican explained the unexpected turnabout at the end of a five-day impeachment trial, by declaring it unconstitutional to convict Trump of misconduct.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Authorities believe all four victims were homeless.(AFP)
Authorities believe all four victims were homeless.(AFP)
world news

2 killed, 2 injured in NYC subway stabbing attacks

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:17 AM IST
The assaults happened between Friday morning and early Saturday, New York Police Department officials said during a news conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the tally posted on Friday, the agency had administered 48.4 million doses of the vaccines, and delivered about 69 million doses.(AP)
According to the tally posted on Friday, the agency had administered 48.4 million doses of the vaccines, and delivered about 69 million doses.(AP)
world news

Over 50 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered: US CDC

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:55 AM IST
The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The GameStop surge resulted in massive losses for Melvin, after the hedge fund bet the retailer’s stock price would tumble.(Reuters)
The GameStop surge resulted in massive losses for Melvin, after the hedge fund bet the retailer’s stock price would tumble.(Reuters)
world news

Roaring Kitty to testify on GameStop alongside hedge fund managers

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:44 AM IST
The House Financial Services Committee is examining how an apparent flood of retail trading drove GameStop and other shares to extreme highs, squeezing hedge funds like Melvin Capital that had bet against it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.(U.S. Senate TV via REUTERS)
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.(U.S. Senate TV via REUTERS)
world news

Trump 'morally responsible' for Capitol riot: McConnell after not-guilty vote

Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:36 AM IST
The top Senate Republican explained the unexpected turnabout at the end of a five-day impeachment trial, by declaring it unconstitutional to convict Trump of misconduct now that the former president has left office and become a private citizen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The four deaths from Ebola hemorrhagic fever occurred in the southeast region of Nzerekore, he said.(AFP)
The four deaths from Ebola hemorrhagic fever occurred in the southeast region of Nzerekore, he said.(AFP)
world news

Guinea suffers first Ebola deaths since 2016

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:31 AM IST
  • Remy Lamah told AFP officials were "really concerned" about the deaths, the first since a 2013-2016 epidemic -- which began in Guinea -- left 11,300 dead across the region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
world news

Trump acquitted: Senate votes 57-43 at impeachment trial

AFP, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:22 AM IST
  • A two-thirds majority of the 100 senators was needed at Trump's impeachment trial for conviction, but it fell short in a 57-43 vote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The clerk read the impeachment charge to senators before they vote during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate.(AP)
The clerk read the impeachment charge to senators before they vote during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate.(AP)
world news

Trump, after acquittal, says movement 'has only just begun'

AFP, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:41 AM IST
"Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun," Trump said in a statement issued just moments after the Senate vote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn.(AP)
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn.(AP)
world news

US top court rejects bid by Ghosn's accused escape plotters to avoid extradition

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:23 AM IST
In a brief order, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer denied an emergency request by lawyers for US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to put on hold a lower court order that cleared the way for them to be extradited.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
world news

UK media watchdog fines Khalsa TV for violence, terror references

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:06 AM IST
London: The UK’s media watchdog has imposed a total fine of 50,000 pounds on Khalsa Television Ltd or KTV in Britain for broadcasting a music video and a discussion programme that was an indirect call for British Sikh to commit violence and also contained a terror reference
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bruce Castor, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, speaks after the Senate reached a deal to ski witness testimony during the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate at the US Capitol in Washington.(AP)
Bruce Castor, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, speaks after the Senate reached a deal to ski witness testimony during the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate at the US Capitol in Washington.(AP)
world news

Closing arguments begins as Senate reaches deal to skip witnesses

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:05 AM IST
  • Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's decision means Trump is all but certain to be acquitted by the Senate of the charge of inciting an insurrection by his supporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The four-week WHO mission to China to uncover the origins of the coronavirus wrapped up earlier this week with no conclusive findings.(REUTERS)
The four-week WHO mission to China to uncover the origins of the coronavirus wrapped up earlier this week with no conclusive findings.(REUTERS)
world news

WHO experts want 'more data' from China on possible early Covid cases

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:46 PM IST
  • "There is a mix of frustration but also a mix of realistic expectations in terms of what is feasible under which time frame," he said, adding he hoped the requested data would be made available going forward.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP