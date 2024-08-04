Hezbollah fires at least 50 rockets at Israel; Iron Dome activated | VIDEO

Hezbollah fired around 50 rockets from southern Lebanon towards Israel on Sunday amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept an attack from Lebanon over the Galilee region as seen from the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

The Iran-backed group said its attack on Beit Hillel in northern Israel was in retaliation for Israeli strikes on Kfar Kela and Deir Siriane in Lebanon, which it claimed injured civilians.

Hezbollah's top commander Fuad Shukr was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday evening.

Footage showed Israel's Iron Dome intercepting the rockets.

Follow: Middle East Crisis LIVE update

Iran and Hamas have also blamed Israel for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and, along with Hezbollah, have vowed revenge. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility.

ALSO READ- Air India cancels flights to and from Israel's Tel Aviv till August 8. Here's why

Irone Dome guards Israel: Video

Israel-Hamas war escalates | Top Updates

1. An Israeli delegation led by the country's intelligence chief visited Egypt to discuss a possible Gaza truce but returned without any immediate breakthrough.

2. An Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City school sheltering displaced persons killed at least 15 Palestinians on Saturday, following earlier strikes in the West Bank that killed nine militants, including a local Hamas commander, according to Hamas.

ALSO READ- Indians in Israel asked to ‘stay vigilant’ amid growing tensions in Middle East

3. US president Joe Biden expressed hope that Iran would not retaliate for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, stating, “I hope so. I don't know.”

4. Iran's Revolutionary Guards reported that Israel killed Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh using a "short-range projectile" launched from outside his accommodation in Tehran.

ALSO READ- In Delhi, security near Israel embassy beefed up after police review

5. Gaza health officials reported that at least 39,550 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli military campaign in Gaza, which was triggered by a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, resulting in 1,200 deaths and 250 abductions, according to Israeli tallies.

(Inputs from agencies)