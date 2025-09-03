Hindu community groups in Canada launch initiatives for political empowerment, countering hate crimes

Toronto: After over two years of temples being vandalised and even violently attacked, Hindu community groups have launched initiatives for political empowerment and countering hate crimes. A police officer specialising in hate crimes interfacing with members of the Hindu community in Montreal in late August. (Credit: CoHNA Canada)

The recently-formed Canadian National Council of Hindus (CNCH) is working with two dozen temples and spiritual organisations to give the community greater visibility and enable political participation.

A release from CNCH said that for the first time “Canadian Hindu temples are exploring how they can act collectively” so as to “shape future of Hindu representation in Canada”.

Temples have been targeted nearly two dozen times since 2023, and desecrated with pro-Khalistan graffiti and posters. Matters came to a head in November last year when pro-Khalistan protesters violently stormed into the Hindu Sabha mandir in Brampton.

“The penny dropped with the attack on the Hindu Sabha mandir in November last year and the community realised it needs to act unitedly,” CNCH general secretary Ruchi Wali said.

Bringing the temples to a common platform was part of the attempt “a unified effort to strengthen civic engagement, amplify Hindu voices in public policy, and foster collaboration between temples and national leadership”. “Together, Hindus can speak not as isolated institutions, but as one powerful voice,” it added.

Recent challenges to the community have come not just from pro-Khalistan groups but also as anti-immigration sentiment has grown in the country.

CNCH’s stated mission is to safeguard the interests of Canadian Hindus, mobilise political participation, raise awareness of Hindu contributions and promote pluralism.

The rise of Hinduphobia in Canada has also led the Canadian chapter of the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) Canada to work with law enforcement agencies to highlight the challenges the community faces. After holding meetings with police in Toronto and Calgary, they interfaced with Montreal police at the Centre Sanaaq in the city in Quebec late last month.

The event, called Suraksha: Combating Hinduphobia, Addressing Hate Crimes, was organised by CoHNA Canada in collaboration with the Service de Police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM).

“The SPVM would like to remind all that it is committed to impartially and objectively protecting all the citizens of Montreal,” police informed participants. Community members were educated on documenting and reporting hate crimes while acting quickly as surveillance footage is often erased within 72 hours and timely reporting ensures critical evidence is preserved.

As attacks on the community have continued to grow, organisers of the two events felt strength through unity and outreach efforts were necessary to tackle the challenges ahead.