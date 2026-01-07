Bangladesh: Hindu man jumps in water to escape chasing mob, dies

A Hindu man in Bangladesh died after jumping into water to escape a mob that was chasing him over accusation of theft, police said on Wednesday. The incident reportedly took place in Naogaon. The man, Mithun Sarkar, jumped into a pond to escape the mob chasing him over accusation of theft and died later(X/@Shashank_ssj)

The man was identified as Mithun Sarkar, according to Naogao Police Super (SP) Mohammad Tariqul Islam's statement, shared by ANI news agency.

“He was chased by a mob accusing him of theft. He jumped into the water and after he jumped in, he died. The police were informed and they recovered his body with the help of the fire service. We are conducting a post-mortem and investigating the incident,” Mohammad Tariqul Islam said.

This is the latest incident in the series of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, which is reeling under unrest since the death of a prominent student leader - Sharif Osman Hadi - in December last year.

Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

The first reported attack on a Hindu in Bangladesh was reported on December 18, when the news of Hadi's death broke. A man named Dipu Chandra Das was lynched by a mob, which tied his body to a tree set it on fire over rumours of blasphemy which later turned out to be untrue.

The latest incident come close on the heels of the murder of a 40-year-old Hindu man, owner of a grocery shop, who was killed after unidentified attackers struck him with a sharp weapon in Bangladesh's Narsingdi city, as per local media reports.

Moni Chakraborty was attacked and killed at Charsindhur Bazar in Palash Upazila around 11 pm on Monday, bdnews24 news portal reported. Palash Police Station chief (OC) Shahed Al Mamun said Moni was the son of Madan Thakur of Sadharchar Union in Shibpur Upazila.

Moni had been running a grocery shop at Charsindhur Bazar for a long time. He is the third Hindu businessman to be killed in recent weeks.

Police and local residents said Moni was returning home after closing his shop on Monday night when unidentified attackers struck him with a sharp, locally-made weapon. He collapsed on the spot, the report added.

The above-mentioned incident took place on Monday night, hours after another Hindu businessman - Rana Pratap Bairagi - who was also the acting editor of a newspaper, was fatally shot in the head by unidentified men in Jessore district of Bangladesh.

Rana Pratap Bairagi, 38, a resident of Arua village in Keshabpur upazila of Jessore in Khulna Division, was fatally shot in the head by unidentified men, according to Bangladesh media reports.

The incident occurred around 5:45 pm at Kapalia Bazaar on Monday.

On January 3, Khokon Chandra Das (50) died after he was brutally attacked, hacked and set on fire.

On December 24, another Hindu man, Amrit Mondal, was allegedly lynched over alleged extortion in Rajbari town's Pangsha upazila.