‘Holds no real power’: Imran Khan calls Pakistan government ‘puppet,’ says he will talk only with military

Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that he will only negotiate with the military establishment, dismissing talks with the “puppet” Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government as pointless. Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan at a press conference in Lahore on May 18, 2023, (AP File)

Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been imprisoned since August 2023 and faces multiple cases following his government’s ousting in April 2022.

“Engaging in any talks with the puppet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is pointless. This illegitimate Form-47 installed government has already wasted two months. Its only objective is to cling to false authority. It holds no real power,” Khan posted on X.

He added, “Talks will only be held with those who actually hold power (military establishment), and only in the national interest. I do not fear hardship as my resolve remains strong.”

Khan alleged that fabricated political cases, forced abductions, and coerced press conferences aim to force PTI members to publicly disassociate from the party, asserting, “All prove that the rule of law has been entirely dismantled. What we now have is the law of the jungle.”

Imran Khan denies any negotiation attempts

He also condemned ongoing trials related to the May 9, 2023 events as a “false flag operation” intended to crush PTI, saying that “No CCTV footage has been presented to this day.”

Refuting claims of any negotiation attempts, Khan said, “No one has approached me for any negotiations. News claiming otherwise is entirely false.”

He further lamented restrictions on his family visits and medical care but vowed, “Despite this, I will continue to stand firm for the sake of my nation.”

The statements on X mention that Imran Khan shares his messages from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail with lawyers, who then post them on his account.

Earlier, Khan had also slammed Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir’s promotion to field marshal, saying in a statement on X that the title of “king” would have been more fitting.

With PTI inputs