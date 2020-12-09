e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Hong Kong activist Agnes Chow denied bail after landmark sentencing

Hong Kong activist Agnes Chow denied bail after landmark sentencing

Agnes Chow, the 24-year old activist was jailed on December 2 along with Joshua Wong for their roles in an unlawful rally near police headquarters in 2019, the toughest and most high-profile sentencing of opposition figures this year.

world Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 12:15 IST
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Hong Kong
A supporter holds up a sign after the sentencing of pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam, at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts in Hong Kong, China.
A supporter holds up a sign after the sentencing of pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam, at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts in Hong Kong, China. (Reuters)
         

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow was denied bail on Wednesday pending an appeal against her 10-month jail sentence on charges related to unauthorised assembly during anti-government protests last year.

The 24-year old activist was jailed on December 2 along with Joshua Wong for their roles in an unlawful rally near police headquarters in 2019, the toughest and most high-profile sentencing of opposition figures this year.

Chow’s hearing came after around 16 activists were arrested since Monday, part of a relentless crackdown on opposition forces in the Chinese-ruled city.

Critics say Hong Kong’s Beijing-backed government is curtailing opposition and wide-ranging freedoms guaranteed after the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997, a charge authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong reject.

Chow, along with Wong and Nathan Law, founded the now-disbanded democracy group Demosisto in 2016. The party was dissolved hours after Beijing passed a contentious national security law for the city on June 30 amid fears it could be targeted under the legislation.

Chow was also arrested in August under the new security legislation on suspicion of “colluding with foreign forces,” but is yet to face any charges.

Under the national security law, Beijing punishes what it broadly defines as sedition, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in jail.

tags
top news
BJP leads Congress in Rajasthan panchayat polls, dubs it verdict on Gehlot govt
BJP leads Congress in Rajasthan panchayat polls, dubs it verdict on Gehlot govt
Will consider written proposal only on repeal of farm laws: Farmers’ leader
Will consider written proposal only on repeal of farm laws: Farmers’ leader
Drivers, gardeners were directors in Kochhar companies. They didn’t know
Drivers, gardeners were directors in Kochhar companies. They didn’t know
Centre-farm unions meeting cancelled, farmers say will discuss after draft proposal
Centre-farm unions meeting cancelled, farmers say will discuss after draft proposal
Parthiv Patel retires from all forms of cricket
Parthiv Patel retires from all forms of cricket
KCR writes to PM Modi, hails Central Vista project
KCR writes to PM Modi, hails Central Vista project
CBI cast a wide net, scrutinised 16 lakh people to nab Vyapam scam accused
CBI cast a wide net, scrutinised 16 lakh people to nab Vyapam scam accused
Ayesha Raza, Shweta Basu Prasad, Amruta Subhash, Indira Tiwari on Aur Batao with RJ Stutee
Ayesha Raza, Shweta Basu Prasad, Amruta Subhash, Indira Tiwari on Aur Batao with RJ Stutee
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In