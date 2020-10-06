e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam says Covid measures must remain ‘for some time’

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam says Covid measures must remain ‘for some time’

“We will need to maintain these measures for some time,” Lam told a weekly news conference Tuesday before a meeting of her advisory Executive Council.

world Updated: Oct 06, 2020 08:31 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam.
Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam. (AP Photo)
         

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam said there would be “no further relaxation” of coronavirus measures, as authorities continue to find infections of unknown origin.

“We will need to maintain these measures for some time,” Lam told a weekly news conference Tuesday before a meeting of her advisory Executive Council. “In other words there will in general be no further relaxation.”

tags
top news
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
Bihar election wide open, repeat of Maharashtra situation cannot be ruled out
Bihar election wide open, repeat of Maharashtra situation cannot be ruled out
Hathras gangrape: Supreme Court to hear plea for CBI probe
Hathras gangrape: Supreme Court to hear plea for CBI probe
Donald Trump returns to White House after 4-day stay at hospital
Donald Trump returns to White House after 4-day stay at hospital
5 states saw big surge in Covid-19 cases despite fall in national average
5 states saw big surge in Covid-19 cases despite fall in national average
PM Modi, Xi to come ‘face-to-face’ at virtual Brics Summit next month
PM Modi, Xi to come ‘face-to-face’ at virtual Brics Summit next month
Modern PLA barracks, heavy artillery at LAC: China media
Modern PLA barracks, heavy artillery at LAC: China media
R Ashwin gives ‘Mankad’ warning to Aaron Finch in Dubai -WATCH
R Ashwin gives ‘Mankad’ warning to Aaron Finch in Dubai -WATCH
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In