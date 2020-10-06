Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam says Covid measures must remain ‘for some time’
“We will need to maintain these measures for some time,” Lam told a weekly news conference Tuesday before a meeting of her advisory Executive Council.world Updated: Oct 06, 2020 08:31 IST
Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam said there would be “no further relaxation” of coronavirus measures, as authorities continue to find infections of unknown origin.
“We will need to maintain these measures for some time,” Lam told a weekly news conference Tuesday before a meeting of her advisory Executive Council. “In other words there will in general be no further relaxation.”
