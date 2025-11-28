Hong Kong high-rise, where blaze killed 128 people, had faulty fire alarms

Hong Kong’s fire services on Friday said that the alarm systems in the residential estate buildings devastated by the city’s worst fire in decades were malfunctioning. Hong Kong tower fire: The fire spread rapidly after construction netting and bamboo scaffolding surrounding the estate caught fire.(AP)

"We discovered that the alarm systems in eight buildings were malfunctioning... We will take enforcement actions against the contractors responsible," Andy Yeung was quoted as saying by AFP.

The massive blaze, which swept through the high-rise complex in Tai Po on Wednesday, killed 128 people and left the city in shock. Reportedly, the fire spread rapidly after construction netting and bamboo scaffolding surrounding the estate caught fire.

Flames engulfed seven of the estate’s eight residential towers, each of which has 31 floors, totalling 1,984 apartments.

The blaze was reportedly “largely extinguished” by Friday morning after burning for more than 40 hours.

Earlier today, Relatives and friends gathered outside a community centre in Hong Kong, hoping for news of loved ones as emergency workers searched for any survivors and more victims.

As firefighters continued to put out hotspots on Friday, families inside the community centre faced the agonising task of inspecting photographs of the deceased.

Mirra Wong, whose parents lived in Wang Fuk Court, said she was still searching for her father. "Just recognise some picture is maybe (the) body of my dad. It's my dad’s body is still missing here,” Wong told Reuters.

The tragedy has deeply affected the city’s migrant domestic worker community. Dozens of employees from the Philippines were caught in the fire, with 19 still missing. Indonesia’s consulate confirmed that two of its citizens, both domestic helpers, were among the dead.

