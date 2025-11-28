'My dad's body is still missing': Families in agony as loved ones remain missing after Hong Kong tower fire

Relatives and friends gathered outside a community centre in Hong Kong on Friday, hoping for news of loved ones as emergency workers searched for any survivors and more victims. Reportedly, 128 people have died in the blaze that engulfed the Wang Fuk Court complex, which comprises eight 32-storey towers in the northern district of Tai Po. The blaze, which erupted quickly swept through the eight 32-storey towers of the complex. (AP)

The blaze, which erupted quickly swept through the eight 32-storey towers of the complex. The buildings had been covered in bamboo scaffolding and green protective netting for renovation, conditions that allowed the fire to spread rapidly, Reuters reported.

Also read: Hong Kong fire death toll nears 130 as search and rescue ends; several missing

Police have arrested three officials from the construction firm responsible on suspicion of manslaughter for using unsafe materials, including flammable foam boards blocking windows.

Identifying loved ones

As firefighters continued to put out hotspots on Friday, families inside the community centre faced the agonising task of inspecting photographs of the deceased.

Mirra Wong, whose parents lived in Wang Fuk Court, said she was still searching for her father. "Just recognise some picture is maybe (the) body of my dad. It's my dad’s body is still missing here,” Wong told Reuters.

Also read| 'What's left?': Hong Kong residents mourn losses after massive fire

Another resident, who declined to be named, said her friend’s wife had not been found.

"Rationally speaking, it means there’s no hope," she said. "But the bodies still have to be found, right? Let me see if they’ve found them... It’s just too sorrowful. When it involves people you know, it’s even more painful."

Reportedly, as many as 279 individuals were listed as missing in the early hours of Thursday. Deputy Fire Services Director Derek Chan said crews would force entry into every unit in seven of the towers to ensure no one is overlooked. 25 emergency calls remain unresolved, including several received only hours earlier.

Deadliest Fire Since 1948

The tragedy has deeply affected the city’s migrant domestic worker community. Dozens of employees from the Philippines were caught in the fire, with 19 still missing. Indonesia’s consulate confirmed that two of its citizens, both domestic helpers, were among the dead.

(With inputs from Reuters)