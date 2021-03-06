Hong Kong reforms prevent 'dictatorship of the majority': Pro-Beijing lawmaker
China's proposal for Hong Kong electoral reforms could prevent a "dictatorship of the majority", pro-Beijing Hong Kong lawmaker Martin Liao told Reuters on Saturday.
The Chinese parliament is discussing plans to overhaul Hong Kong's electoral system to ensure Beijing loyalists are in charge. Hong Kong representatives, in Beijing for an annual session, say the change is necessary and desirable.
"Many people in Hong Kong are politically immature," Liao, who sits on both Hong Kong's and China's legislature, said in a telephone interview.
"They think 'one man one vote' is the best thing, and they take advice from countries that don't even have 'one man one vote'," Liao said, referring to how neither the US President nor the British Prime Minister is elected by a popular vote.
The proposed changes, which include expanding the city's Election Committee from 1,200 to 1,500 people and expanding the city's Legislative Council from 70 to 90 seats, will make Hong Kong's electoral system more "representative", and less prone to "dictatorship of the majority", Liao added.
Critics say that Beijing would be able to stack the two bodies with even more pro-establishment members, to gain the numerical superiority needed to influence important decisions such as the election of the city's Chief Executive, leaving Hong Kong voters with less direct say in who they want to lead them.
People from new industries and services, such as information technology, telecommunications and healthcare, should be brought in as additional members of Hong Kong's electoral collage, said Maria Tam, a senior Hong Kong politician who works with China's parliament on matters relating to Hong Kong's mini-constitution.
People who can help Hong Kong's youth take advantage of China's economic development, such as through the national Five Year Plan and plan for the Greater Bay Area, should also be included, she told Reuters by telephone.
Tam dismissed concerns that the reforms, aimed at ensuring "patriots govern Hong Kong" will crimp the space for opposition.
"I don't think it is just going to be unicolor," she said.
"Anybody who can draw the line between themselves and those who act against the interests of China and Hong Kong would have no problem whatsoever running for election, and winning," she said.
Tam Yiu-chung, the only Hong Kong representative in China's top lawmaking body, the National People's Congress Standing Committee, said separately: "If you are not a patriot, it's going to be hard for you to get in."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak govt declares oppn leader's daughter, son-in-law 'proclaimed offenders'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Americans fully vaccinated against Covid-19 still wait for advice
- The Biden administration said Friday it’s focused on getting the guidance right and accommodating emerging science.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar protesters string up women's clothes to slow down police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong reforms prevent 'dictatorship of the majority': Pro-Beijing lawmaker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US senator Cruz puts hold on Biden's CIA pick Burns over Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt's Sisi visits Sudan with dam diplomacy, security on the agenda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hundreds of Thai protesters rally to demand leaders' release
- A youth-led protest movement sprang up last year calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, and reform of the powerful monarchy. Thai courts have denied recent requests for bail for some of the jailed protest leaders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian, Chinese hackers targeted Europe drug regulator: Reports
- The Amsterdam-based European drug regulator in December reported a cyberattack in which documents relating to COVID-19 vaccines and medicines were stolen and leaked on the internet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World divided on India’s waiver proposal to WTO on Covid. What are the arguments
- Last month, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal expressed hope that the global pharmaceutical industry will show "big heart" and support India’s proposal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic risks undoing gains for women, Germany's Merkel warns
- "We have to make sure that the pandemic does not lead us to fall back into old gender patterns we thought we had overcome," Merkel said in a video message ahead of International Women's Day on March 8.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK takes step that may impact tax loophole favored by big tech
- Sunak’s plan repeals legislation that means companies based in European Union member states could stop benefiting from tax exemptions on intra-group interest and royalties payments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘One day, an icon, next day, a threat’: Amanda Gorman on being racially profiled
- Gorman made the response to her own tweet from February in which she had shared a profile done by Washington Post on her and talked about the disparity between herself and "everyday Black girls."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5-member Hindu family killed in Pakistan
- The members of the family were found dead with their throats slit with some sharp-edged weapon in their house in Abu Dhabi Colony, Chak No 135-P, 15-kilometre away from Rahim Yar Khan city, reported The News International.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s top leaders leave tough climate decisions to bureaucrats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bus accident in Poland kills six Ukrainians, injures 41
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox