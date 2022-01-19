Home / World News / Hong Kong to cull 2,000 hamsters amid Covid-19 risk
world news

Hong Kong to cull 2,000 hamsters amid Covid-19 risk

  • According to the reports, authorities are also working to track customers who purchased hamsters from the affected store after January 7 and are asking the owners to quarantine as per the mandate. They will also undergo a mandatory Covid test.
A wildlife officer with personal protective equipment is seen outside a temporarily closed pet shop in Hong Kong.(REUTERS)
A wildlife officer with personal protective equipment is seen outside a temporarily closed pet shop in Hong Kong.(REUTERS)
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 08:23 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

In Hong Kong, some hamsters tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a pet store and authorities will now cull as many as 2,000 rodents "as a precautionary measure". Officials will also stop the sale and import of rodents in the city. The move came after one of the employees of the pet shop contracted the disease.

According to the reports, authorities are also working to track customers who purchased hamsters from the affected store after January 7 and are asking the owners to quarantine as per the mandate. They will also undergo a mandatory Covid test.

Authorities acknowledged that there is “no evidence” that pets can transmit the coronavirus to humans, but for now, they would not rule out the possibility. They are "acting out of caution even though there was no evidence domestic animals can infect humans," Health secretary Sophia Chan said in a news conference.

The thousands of hamsters will be culled in a humane manner, authorities have said. Other pet stores in the nearby areas are also asked to stop selling hamsters in Hong Kong.

Speaking on the matter, agriculture, fisheries and conservation department director Leung Siu-fai said the Hong Kong hamsters had to be put down as it was impossible to quarantine and observe each one.

He also asked people to "avoid kissing" their pets. "Pet owners should keep a good hygiene practice, including washing hands after touching the animals, handling their food or other items, and avoid kissing the animals," Leung said, as per Reuters report.

Around the world, Covid-19 in dogs and cats have been reported since the emergence of the virus in 2019. However, scientists say there is no evidence animals play a major role in human contagion.

Last year, Denmark culled millions of minks to curb Covid-19 mutations. Mink easily become infected by Covid-19 and infection is exacerbated because they are bred in large numbers and kept in cramped living conditions, the World Health Organization has said. The mammal is also expected to host future mutations.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hong kong police coronavirus
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out