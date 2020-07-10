e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Hong Kong to suspend all schools due to spike in Covid-19 cases: Report

Hong Kong to suspend all schools due to spike in Covid-19 cases: Report

The total number of cases in the city since late January now stands at 1,366. Seven people have died.

world Updated: Jul 10, 2020 11:02 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hong Kong
Students take the Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams, following Covid-19 outbreak, in Hong Kong on April 24, 2020.
Students take the Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams, following Covid-19 outbreak, in Hong Kong on April 24, 2020.(Reuters file photo)
         

Hong Kong is set to announce the suspension of all schools after a spike in locally transmitted coronavirus cases that has fuelled fears of a renewed community spread in the city, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday.

The newspaper cited a medical source as saying that at least 30 more people had tested positive for the virus.

The Asian financial hub reported 42 new cases on Thursday, of which 34 were locally transmitted, marking the second consecutive day of rising local infections.

The total number of cases in the city since late January now stands at 1,366. Seven people have died.

tags
top news
NCP standing committee is postponed yet again, Chinese power play in Nepal
NCP standing committee is postponed yet again, Chinese power play in Nepal
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey arrested for killing 8 cops shot dead in encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey arrested for killing 8 cops shot dead in encounter
Plea in Supreme Court seeks CBI probe in killing of Vikas Dubey’s aides in encounters
Plea in Supreme Court seeks CBI probe in killing of Vikas Dubey’s aides in encounters
‘Unknown pneumonia’ with higher fatality than Covid-19 sweeping Kazakhstan
‘Unknown pneumonia’ with higher fatality than Covid-19 sweeping Kazakhstan
Gangster Vikas Dubey killed: The sequence of events in past week
Gangster Vikas Dubey killed: The sequence of events in past week
Charlize Theron interview: Actor reveals what she’d advise her younger self
Charlize Theron interview: Actor reveals what she’d advise her younger self
After police kill Vikas Dubey in encounter, Akhilesh Yadav questions govt
After police kill Vikas Dubey in encounter, Akhilesh Yadav questions govt
Covid death risk higher in elderly, men; Brazil press body sues Bolsonaro
Covid death risk higher in elderly, men; Brazil press body sues Bolsonaro
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In