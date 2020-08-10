e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Honor to convey message of strong support, friendship: US health chief to Taiwan

Honor to convey message of strong support, friendship: US health chief to Taiwan

Alex Azar called Taiwan’s democracy “an inspiration to the region and the world” and said he wanted to use the visit “to learn about how our shared democratic values have driven success in health.”

world Updated: Aug 10, 2020 08:11 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, second left, waves to media as he arrives at Taipei Songshan Airport.
US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, second left, waves to media as he arrives at Taipei Songshan Airport.(AP)
         

On the most senior visit by an American official to Taiwan in more than four decades, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar praised President Tsai Ing-wen’s response to the pandemic and hailed the island’s democracy in comments likely to stoke tensions with China.

“It is a true honor to be here to convey a message of strong support and friendship from President Trump to Taiwan,” Azar said when meeting Tsai in prepared remarks. He called Taiwan’s democracy “an inspiration to the region and the world” and said he wanted to use the visit “to learn about how our shared democratic values have driven success in health.”

Besides meeting Tsai, Azar is also scheduled to speak with Taiwan’s health minister on Monday and hold a press briefing, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Taiwan has been a rare global success story in containing Covid-19, as the US grapples with one of the world’s worst outbreaks. In keeping with the democratic island’s stringent anti-virus procedures, Azar’s delegation is abiding by measures including multiple tests for Covid-19, mandatory daily temperature checks and wearing masks at all times.

The visit has drawn China’s ire as the US challenges Beijing on a range of fronts, from the early handling of the virus to Chinese-owned technology companies to a new security law for Hong Kong. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin last week said Beijing was “firmly opposed” to the trip, calling Taiwan “the most important and sensitive issue in China-US relations.”

The trip comes days after President Donald Trump moved to ban Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s WeChat and TikTok, owned by Bytedance Ltd., sending shock waves through the global tech industry amid increased fears of a push for decoupling the world’s biggest economies. The Trump administration has also led the way in condemning China over its crackdown on pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, where media tycoon Jimmy Lai was arrested on Monday.

Azar’s visit has little to do with the virus and is primarily aimed at sending a message to Beijing as it increases diplomatic and military pressure on Taiwan, according to Jonathan Sullivan, director of China programs at the Asia Research Institute and an associate professor at the University of Nottingham.

“There is a confidence in Taiwan, which this demonstration of American support will buttress, that it can live with Chinese pressures, limited as they are, especially during a moment when the backlash to ‘Chinese assertiveness’ is growing around the world,” he wrote in an email.

Taiwan has rejected China’s criticism of Azar’s visit, saying on Thursday that Beijing was a “global troublemaker.”

“What the Chinese government can do is stop making irresponsible remarks on the international stage” and stop interfering with Taiwan’s dealings around the world, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said at a briefing Thursday. “What the Chinese government can do is ‘return politics to the people, listen to the voices of the people, and understand the needs of the people’ because the 1.4 billion people of China and Hong Kong deserve freedom.”

Azar’s trip coincided with a visit by former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori to pay his respects to the late President Lee Teng-hui, who led Taiwan from dictatorship to democracy in the 1990s and reshaped the island’s relationship with China.

In a meeting with Tsai on Sunday that could further worsen Japan-China ties, Mori conveyed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s condolences while the Taiwanese president said she hoped the two sides can work together to combat the virus. The group included Abe’s younger brother, Nobuo Kishi, who is also a lawmaker in his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

tags
top news
‘All we know is touchdown was late’: DGCA chief on Kerala plane crash
‘All we know is touchdown was late’: DGCA chief on Kerala plane crash
India’s trajectory a worry as world nears 20 million Covid-19 cases
India’s trajectory a worry as world nears 20 million Covid-19 cases
A year after Article 370, Kashmir valley voter turnout a big number to watch
A year after Article 370, Kashmir valley voter turnout a big number to watch
BJP worker attacked in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam dies of injuries: Report
BJP worker attacked in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam dies of injuries: Report
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 in India: Daily tests up to 700k, 1 million target in sight
Covid-19 in India: Daily tests up to 700k, 1 million target in sight
Bihar’s creaky health care system struggles to curb surging Covid infections
Bihar’s creaky health care system struggles to curb surging Covid infections
Covid update: 100 virus-free days in New Zealand; Amit Shah’s next test
Covid update: 100 virus-free days in New Zealand; Amit Shah’s next test
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In