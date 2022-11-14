Hope to bring relations with US 'back on track', China says at G20

China said on Monday it hopes a meeting between President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart Joe Biden ahead of the G20 summit in Indonesia will bring relations "back on track".

Asked by AFP at a regular press briefing what China's expectations were from the face-to-face talks in Bali, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said: "We hope the US will work together with China, appropriately keep differences in check, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, and avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments in order to push US-China relations back on track for healthy and stable development."