Hope to bring relations with US 'back on track', China says at G20
“We hope the US will work together with China, appropriately keep differences in check,” China said.
China said on Monday it hopes a meeting between President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart Joe Biden ahead of the G20 summit in Indonesia will bring relations "back on track".
Asked by AFP at a regular press briefing what China's expectations were from the face-to-face talks in Bali, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said: "We hope the US will work together with China, appropriately keep differences in check, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, and avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments in order to push US-China relations back on track for healthy and stable development."
