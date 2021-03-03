Hospital beds in Brazil fill up fast as country hits record Covid deaths
Brazil reported a record daily number of Covid-19 deaths as a resurgence of the virus fills up hospital beds and pushes local governments to call for more drastic measures to contain contagion.
The Health Ministry reported 1,641 people died from the disease in the last 24 hours. Brazil is among the hardest-hit countries globally, with 10,646,926 confirmed cases and 257,361 deaths from Covid-19.
While the virus recedes in most of the world, Brazil is battling a spike in infections, which has been made worse by carnival and year-end gatherings. About 20 states have more than 80% of ICU beds filled, leading the National Council of Health Secretaries to call for tough measures including a national curfew and closure of airports to avoid a collapse of public and private healthcare systems networks.
Also read: Coronavirus variant infected many already recovered from Covid-19: Study
A slow roll-out of vaccines -- Brazil was late to kick off its immunization campaign, and had only 6 million doses at hand when it did -- and a variant that researchers say appears more contagious has added to concern. On Tuesday, newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo reported on preliminary studies that showed the so-called Manaus strain seems to be as much as 2.2 times more transmissible, and carry a viral load 10 times higher.
On Tuesday, Vice President Hamilton Mourao spoke against a national lockdown, saying Brazil should speed up its vaccination program. Data from local governments show the country, home to 210 million people, has deployed 9,157,708 shots so far.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US House reissues subpoena for Trump's financial accounts, Miller unresponsive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas and other state governors ease Covid-19 rules despite warnings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle wins privacy claim against UK newspaper
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Make in India key to challenges in trade ties, says US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
White House budget chief nominee Neera Tanden withdraws nomination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Easter Sunday bombings: Lankan Catholic Church declares Black Sunday on March 7
- Church leaders have asked their congregations to attend Mass on Sunday dressed in black. Church bells will toll at 8: 45 a.m., the time of the near-simultaneous attacks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon tweaks its app icon after 'Hitler moustache' comparison
- The new design is very similar, but the adhesive tape strip has been redesigned to look nothing like a moustache.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BRICS bank grants over USD 1 billion Covid-19 assistance loan to China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus variant infected many already recovered from Covid-19: Study
- The researchers estimated that the variant evades 25-61 per cent of protective immunity arising from infection with previously circulating variants.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aim to vaccinate 40% citizens by end of July: China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka offers to develop new port terminal with India, Japan amid differences
- Caving in to pressure from labour unions, Sri Lanka decided on February 1 to scrap the agreement signed with India and Japan on developing the East Container Terminal (ECT) of Colombo port.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's ex-finance minister says nation's fiscal situation 'extremely severe'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doctors, teachers, a fortune-teller amongst Myanmar's new wave of detainees
- Some detainees are survivors of prison under the former junta. Some were taken from their homes, hundreds were seized by riot police and soldiers who charged down protests against the coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US rights activist, former Clinton advisor Vernon Jordan dies at 85: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US announces sanctions on Russian officials, businesses for Navalny's poisoning
- The sanctions are the first ordered by President Joe Biden against Russia and will help set the tone for his relations with Putin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox