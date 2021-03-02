Coronavirus variant first found in Brazil infected many already recovered from Covid-19: Study
- The researchers estimated that the variant evades 25-61 per cent of protective immunity arising from infection with previously circulating variants.
A coronavirus variant of concern (VOC) first detected in Brazil may be up to 2.2 times more transmissible and cause re-infection in people already recovered from Covid-19, a new modelling study has suggested. Researchers at the University of São Paulo, in collaboration with Imperial College London and the University of Oxford, found that a second wave of infection in Manaus, a city thought to have a high level of existing immunity from the first wave, was associated with the emergence of the new P.1 variant.
“P.1 accrued 17 mutations, including 3 virologically-important mutations in a region of the spike protein that interacts with the receptor the virus uses to enter human cells," Dr Nuno Faria of Imperial College London said in a statement.
Using statistical analysis of genome sequencing data, the researchers found that the P.1 lineage, which has been identified in more than 20 countries worldwide, has likely been circulating in Manaus since early November 2020. The study has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a medical journal and available as a preprint.
They have estimated that the variant evades 25-61 per cent of protective immunity arising from infection with previously circulating variants. This means 25 to 61 out of 100 people previously infected with non-VOCs that circulated in Manaus could be re-infected if they are exposed to P.1. The study further estimated that the variant is associated with a 1.1-1.8 times increased risk of mortality compared to previous variants circulating in the Amazonian region.
Read | Covid-19: Which countries have most number of fully vaccinated people?
However, the researchers acknowledged the limitation of the study, saying it is unclear whether the increased risk of mortality is due to the variant or the collapse of the health system in Manaus due to the large second wave. The modelling study has only considered acquired immunity from the previous infection and not from vaccination, which means there’s no evidence that current vaccines are less effective against P.1 lineage.
The team stressed that enhanced genomic surveillance of variants around the globe remains critical to accelerating pandemic responsiveness. "Global collaborative efforts on rapid virus genome sequencing are allowing us to identify SARS-CoV-2 lineages of concerns in near real-time. Yet, uncertainty in the ways SARS-CoV-2 is changing and implications for vaccine design calls for much more sequencing and analysis of virus genomes globally,” Professor Ester Sabino of Universidade de São Paulo said in a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Easter Sunday bombings: Lankan Catholic Church declares Black Sunday on March 7
- Church leaders have asked their congregations to attend Mass on Sunday dressed in black. Church bells will toll at 8: 45 a.m., the time of the near-simultaneous attacks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon tweaks its app icon after 'Hitler moustache' comparison
- The new design is very similar, but the adhesive tape strip has been redesigned to look nothing like a moustache.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BRICS bank grants over USD 1 billion Covid-19 assistance loan to China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus variant infected many already recovered from Covid-19: Study
- The researchers estimated that the variant evades 25-61 per cent of protective immunity arising from infection with previously circulating variants.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aim to vaccinate 40% citizens by end of July: China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka offers to develop new port terminal with India, Japan amid differences
- Caving in to pressure from labour unions, Sri Lanka decided on February 1 to scrap the agreement signed with India and Japan on developing the East Container Terminal (ECT) of Colombo port.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's ex-finance minister says nation's fiscal situation 'extremely severe'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doctors, teachers, a fortune-teller amongst Myanmar's new wave of detainees
- Some detainees are survivors of prison under the former junta. Some were taken from their homes, hundreds were seized by riot police and soldiers who charged down protests against the coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US rights activist, former Clinton advisor Vernon Jordan dies at 85: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US announces sanctions on Russian officials, businesses for Navalny's poisoning
- The sanctions are the first ordered by President Joe Biden against Russia and will help set the tone for his relations with Putin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taliban collecting funds openly, Pak govt turning blind eye: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Merck to help make Johnson & Johnson's single-shot Covid-19 vaccine: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka approves new port development with India and Japan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Which countries have most number of fully vaccinated people?
- The number of fully vaccinated people are nowhere near the number of doses administered since most of the countries are using Covid-19 vaccines that require a two-doses regimen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Multiple sclerosis patient sues Austria over health impact of climate change
- The case being filed next month before the European Court of Human Rights is supported by the environmental group Fridays for Future, which is helping to crowdfund the legal costs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox