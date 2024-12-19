Menu Explore
Houthi TV claims Israel airstrikes target parts of Yemen

Reuters |
Dec 19, 2024 10:00 AM IST

Israeli airstrikes targeted several parts of Yemen early on Thursday, including its capital, Sanaa, and the port of Hodeidah, said Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Houthi movement controlling much of the country.

Israeli police bomb squad members work near a damaged site after a projectile fired from Yemen was intercepted, in Ramat Gan,(REUTERS)
The strikes targeted two central power stations south and north of Sanaa, it added, while Yemen's SABA news agency said four raids targeted Hodeidah, with two targeting the Ras Issa oil facility, killing and injuring some of its employees.

In a statement, Israel's military said it "conducted precise strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen, including ports and energy infrastructure in Sanaa".

The targets struck by the Israel Defence Forces were used by Houthi forces for military purposes, it added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli military said it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since last November, in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's war with Hamas.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
