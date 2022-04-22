How many Russian soldiers have been killed so far? Ukraine says...
Russia lost 21,200 troops and 838 tanks since it launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine on February 24, the Ukrainian armed forces have said. In a tweet by the war-hit country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the armed forces have claimed Moscow suffered losses so far.
Besides losing 21,000 troops, Russia lost 176 aircraft, 153 helicopters, 2,162 armed personnel carriers, 397 artillery systems and 69 anti-aircraft warfare systems, the Ukrainian forces claimed. The war between the Russian and Ukrainian forces continues on the 58th day, with Vladimir Putin's forces claiming advancements towards the eastern region.
Russia on Friday said it was ready for a humanitarian ceasefire at Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, if the Ukrainian forces surrender at the port city, AFP reported. Putin had ordered a blockade of the steel plant where hundreds of civilians are said to be taking shelter along with the Ukrainian troops.
"We once again declare that Russia is ready at any moment to introduce a regime of silence and announce a humanitarian pause for the evacuation of civilians," the defence ministry said in a statement.
As the fighting continues in the eastern region, the Associated Press quoted a Russian general saying that the Kremlin aims to control the entire southern part of Ukraine and the eastern Donbas region. He even went on to suggest that the campaign could extend into Moldova.
"The push in southeastern Ukraine aims to establish full control over Donbas and southern Ukraine,” Major General Rustam Minnekayev, acting commander of Russia’s Central Military District, said at a defense industry meeting in Ekaterinburg, the Tass and RIA Novosti news services reported.
“This will allow us to ensure a land bridge to Crimea as well as influence key aspects of the Ukrainian economy, Black Sea ports through which agricultural and metallurgical exports go to other countries,” he added.
(With inputs from AFP, AP)
