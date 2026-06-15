How the Pentagon Plans to Fix Its Pricey Missile Problem

The Pentagon is shooting expensive missiles faster than it can replace them. Its solution: cheaper missiles. The U.S. has fired over 1,000 Tomahawk missiles during the Iran war.

The U.S. military is using nonstandard contracts and tasking defense contractors to design new weapons from scratch to cut years of production time and hundreds of millions of dollars off their cost. Even before the Iran war cut into U.S. armament supplies, lawmakers and military brass worried that the U.S. can’t rearm itself fast enough to deter threats and respond to conflicts.

One Army initiative, known as the Low-Cost Containerized Missiles program, would amass thousands of missiles fired from containers that can be moved around on vehicles. A key requirement for producers: Each missile fired must cost less than $500,000.

Another Army project has asked companies to develop air-defense missiles that cost less than $250,000 apiece. The newest Patriot surface-to-air interceptors from Lockheed Martin take more than two years to make and cost about $4 million each.

A separate Air Force project aims to procure tens of thousands of less-costly missiles over the coming years.

Military officials have said the newer initiatives won’t soon replace top-shelf missiles from companies such as Lockheed and RTX, which U.S. forces have used and trained with for decades. But military leaders have said they want to rev up new production lines now so that they have more options available in the years ahead.

Delays and expense overruns The less-expensive precision munitions address the U.S. military’s longer-running problem: the contract competitions, design debates and budget battles that have mired Pentagon weapons programs with yearslong delays and cost overruns.

The time and cost required to make everything from missiles to tanker jets has ballooned over the years. Defense contractors have outfitted strike weapons and interceptors with layers of sophisticated electronics to hit targets and thwart enemy countermeasures.

Industry experts say the slow and expensive production process owes to unpredictable congressional funding and indecisive Pentagon officials. But the system works for defense contractors, which generate billions of dollars in annual revenue from munitions sales. The companies also benefit from contracts that bring new revenue with each modification.

Government watchdogs have alleged that some defense contractors have overcharged the military for products and parts, and Republican and Democratic lawmakers have called for stricter oversight.

President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in recent months have pledged to scrutinize defense contractors’ performance, and penalize those that don’t improve. Officials have yet to publicly punish any underperforming companies.