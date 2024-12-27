How Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron reacted to ex-PM Manmohan Singh's death

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Friday called former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh – who died on Thursday – an outstanding statesman. Putin said the Congress leader accomplished a lot in promoting India's economic development and asserting its interests on the world stage. In this March 12, 2010 file photo, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with Russian President Vladimir Putin, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Manmohan Singh, an economist-turned-politician, was credited for ushering in economic reforms in 1991, which paved the way for India's rapid developmental journey. He was the prime minister during a 10-year period when India's economic growth regularly crossed 8 percent.

India and Russia's strategic partnership was elevated to the level of 'special and privileged strategic partnership during the visit of the Russian president to India in December 2010, when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister.

"As prime minister and when serving in other high-ranking positions, he accomplished a lot in promoting India's economic development and asserting its interests on the world stage," Putin said.

Putin, whose country is currently embroiled in a war with Ukraine, said Manmohan Singh played a major role in strengthening ties within India and Russia.

"He also made a major personal contribution to strengthening friendly ties between our two countries by elevating them to the level of a special and privileged strategic partnership," the Russian president said.

Putin also referred to his conversations with Singh.

"I had the occasion of talking with this remarkable man several times. We will cherish the memory of him," he said.

World leaders condole Manmohan Singh's death

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya remembered the former PM for "his endeavours, which built the foundation" for the development of bilateral relations between the two nations.

"Following the passing of H.E. Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, on December 26, PM ISHIBA and FM IWAYA respectively sent letters of condolences to H.E. Mr. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, and H.E. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, expressing sincere condolences and paying tribute to Dr. Singh for his endeavours, which built the foundation for the development of Japan-India relations of today," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on X.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel have also condoled the former PM's demise.

Macron said that India has lost a "great man" and France a "true friend" and offered condolences to Singh's family and the people of India.

In a post shared on X, Macron stated, “India has lost a great man, and France a true friend, in the person of Dr. Manmohan Singh. He had devoted his life to his country. Our thoughts are with his family and the people of India.”

Ramchandra Paudel called the former PM a "visionary leader" of India and extended sympathies to the government and people of India and the bereaved family members.

"We are profoundly saddened by the passing away of former Prime Minister of India Dr. Manmohan Singh. Dr. Singh was a visionary leader of India.I extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the government and people of India as well as the bereaved family members," Paudel posted on X.

With inputs from PTI, ANI