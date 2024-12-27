Sonia Gandhi remembers 'friend' Manmohan Singh: 'Epitome of wisdom, nobility'

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday mourned the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and said he was the “epitome of wisdom, nobility and humility”. Calling the leader her "friend, philosopher and guide", Gandhi said his death left "a void in our national life that can never be filled". Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting convened to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

"In Dr Manmohan Singh's passing, we have lost a leader who was the epitome of wisdom, nobility and humility, who served our country with all his heart and mind. A luminous and beloved guiding light for the Congress party, his compassion and vision transformed and empowered the lives of millions of Indians," she said in a statement.

She said Manmohan Singh was loved by the people of India because of his pure heart and mind.

"His advice, wise counsel and views were eagerly sought and deeply valued across the political spectrum in our country. Respected and admired by leaders and scholars all over the world, he was hailed as a statesman of immense wisdom and stature. Dr Manmohan Singh brought brilliance and distinction to every high office that he held. And he brought pride and honour to India," she added.

Sonia Gandhi said the economist-turned-politician's death was a deeply personal loss for her.

"He was my friend, philosopher and guide. He was so gentle in his manner but so resolute in his deeply held convictions. His commitment to social justice, secularism and democratic values was deep and unwavering. To spend any time with him, was to come away enlightened by his knowledge and sagacity, moved by his honesty and integrity, and awed by his genuine humility," she said.

"He leaves a void in our national life that can never be filled. We in the Congress Party, and the people of India will forever be proud and grateful that we had a leader like Dr Manmohan Singh whose contributions to India's progress and development are immeasurable," she added.

Manmohan Singh died at AIIMS, Delhi, late on Thursday. He was 92. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

He was credited for ushering in the economic reforms in 1991 that paved the way for India's rapid progress.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the top dignitaries who paid homage to Singh.