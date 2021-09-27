HT This Day: Sept 28, 1975 — Hussein, Arafat sign peace agreement

Cairo-King Hussein of Jordan, Palestinian guerilla leader Yasser Arafat and other Arab leaders attending a summit meeting here today signed an agreement to settle the Jordanian-Palestinian conflict, it was officially announced.

Earlier Mr. Arafat met King Hussein in their first confrontation since their forces clashed in savage fighting in Jordan 10 days ago.

President Nasser was resent at the meeting which was held in Cairo’s Nile Hilton Hotel.

The session began at 4 pm IST and was also attended by Libyan strongman Mohammad Kaddafi who broke of diplomatic, economic and cultural relations with King Hussein three days ago.

Mr. Kaddafi agreed to attend the session and meet King Hussein at the insistence of Palestenian guerilla leaders, including Mr. Arafat, Cairo Radio said.

In addition to Mr. Arafat, King Hussein, Mr. Nasser and Mr. Kaddafi, the summit session was attended by Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal, Tunisian Prime Minister Bahi Ladgam, Sudanese President Gen. Jaafar Numeiry, Lebanese President Suleman Franjieh, Kuwait's ruler Sheikh Sabah al Salem al Sabah and Yemen's President Qadi Abdulla Iriani.

South Yemen President Salem Rabia returned home before today’s session.

The heads of State met for 90 minutes and then resumed after a 15-minute break.

Conference sources said the short interval was to allow bilateral consultations among delegates.

Armed police ringed the hotel as leaders carried on the crucial confrontation.

King Hussein had faced accusations by the Arab leaders of deliberately trying to annihilate the Palestinian people. He completely denied these charges before flying here today.

The King was accompanied by his Defence Minister, Maj.-Gen. Akkash al-Zabin, and top officials, President Nasser and Tunisian Premier Bahi Ladgam received him at the airport.

Amman: Jordanian Crown Prince, the Emir Hassan, will act in King Hussein's place during the King’s current visit to Cairo, Radio Amman stated today.

The radio said the newly-formed Jordanian Cabinet decided at its first meeting to give priority to re-opening the city’s water and electricity supplies.

Military Governor Habes Majali formed a special committee under the Minister of National Economy to channel aid to the wounded.

Shelling in Amman

Beirut: A Palestinian guerilla spokesman here said Jordanian forces shelled parts of Amman, and the towns of Zarka and Salt early today.

The Fatah guerilla spokesman said commandos still controlled the Roman city of Jerash and were "liquidating pockets of Jordanian troops trying to open fire I on civilians."

People who arrived in Beirut from Amman aboard a Red Cross plane this morning said there was still some firing going on in the Jordanian Capital.

The spokesman accused Jordanian authorities of waging a "war of hunger" against their people by preventing food, water and medical supplies from reaching revolutionary strongholds in Amman.

In yet another attack on the Jordanian regime following the ceasefire agreement, they demanded that King Hussein stand trial 'for the annihilation of the human race."

The tone of the statement gave little encouragement to observers here who had hoped that an end was in sight to the Jordanian crisis after 10 days of tank, artillery, infantry and air attack.

Washington: President Nixon has authorised an initial $5 million relief aid for Jordan and said the United States will replace arms lost by King Hussein's forces.

Under-Secretary of State John Irwin announced yesterday that the U.S. embassies in Jordan, Turkey and Lebanon had been ordered to make immediate purchases of relief supplies