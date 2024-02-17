 Hungary's ‘good news’ for Sweden's NATO bid: ‘Going in direction of…’ | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Hungary's ‘good news’ for Sweden's NATO bid: ‘Going in direction of…’

Hungary's ‘good news’ for Sweden's NATO bid: ‘Going in direction of…’

Reuters |
Feb 17, 2024 09:49 PM IST

"It's good news that our dispute with Sweden will soon be settled," Orban said in a key speech.

The Hungarian parliament can ratify Sweden's NATO membership when it convenes for its new spring session later this month, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told his supporters on Saturday.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers his annual State of the Nation speech, in Budapest, Hungary.(Reuters)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers his annual State of the Nation speech, in Budapest, Hungary.(Reuters)

"It's good news that our dispute with Sweden will soon be settled," Orban said in a key speech. "We are going in the direction that at the start of parliament's spring session we can ratify Sweden's accession to NATO."

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

He said he and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson had taken steps "to rebuild trust" between the two countries. Orban did not say what those steps were.

Sweden applied to join NATO in May 2022 in a historic shift in policy prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Hungary is the only NATO country not yet to have ratified Sweden's application, a process that requires the backing of all NATO members. The delay has soured relations with the United States and raised concerns among its allies.

Orban's ruling Fidesz party has cited what it called unfounded Swedish allegations that it has eroded democracy in Hungary as the reason why Sweden's NATO bid had been held up.

Orban, who has better ties with Russia than other EU states and most NATO members, has repeatedly said his government backs Sweden joining the alliance, but the legislation has been stranded in the Hungarian parliament since mid-2022.

Parliament is expected to reconvene on February 26.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On