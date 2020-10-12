e-paper
Home / World News / Hurricane Delta leaves two dead in Louisiana

Hurricane Delta leaves two dead in Louisiana

The health department in Louisiana have linked two deaths to Hurricane Delta. It made landfall in Louisiana as a category 2 hurricane on Friday.

world Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 11:08 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi
Asian News International | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi
Asian News International
A person surveys damage to a neighbourhood after Hurricane Delta made landfall in Holly Beach, Louisiana on October 11.
A person surveys damage to a neighbourhood after Hurricane Delta made landfall in Holly Beach, Louisiana on October 11.(Bloomberg)
         

Hurricane Delta has led to the death of at least two people in the US state of Louisiana, the local health department confirmed on Sunday (local time).

“Louisiana Department of Health on Sunday verifies two deaths tied to Hurricane Delta,” the health authorities said in a statement, specifying that an 86-year-old male and a 70-year-old woman died, both as a result of domestic fires.

The 86-year-old man died in St. Martin Parish after a fire started when he was fuelling a power generator in his shed.

On Sunday, around 250,000 power outages occurred across Louisiana, according to US media reports.

Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana as a category 2 hurricane on Friday. It has since weakened to a post-tropical cyclone.

Mumbai power outage: City comes to a standstill as grid failure hits supply
Mumbai power outage: City comes to a standstill as grid failure hits supply
Power in Mumbai likely to be restored in an hour, say officials
Power in Mumbai likely to be restored in an hour, say officials
India's daily Covid-19 count falls to 66,732, tally crosses 7.1 million
India’s daily Covid-19 count falls to 66,732, tally crosses 7.1 million
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
Mumbai power failure updates: Local train services hit, commuters stranded
Mumbai power failure updates: Local train services hit, commuters stranded
Congress drops Khushbu Sundar as spokesperson, she is likely to join BJP
Congress drops Khushbu Sundar as spokesperson, she is likely to join BJP
'Decide - mask or lockdown': CM Uddhav Thackeray to Maharashtra
‘Decide - mask or lockdown’: CM Uddhav Thackeray to Maharashtra
'Safe communities, great jobs, limitless future…': Trump on Second Term Agenda
‘Safe communities, great jobs, limitless future…’: Trump on Second Term Agenda
