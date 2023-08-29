Hurricane Idalia live updates - Idalia to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday

Idalia strengthened to hurricane strength on Tuesday morning as it plowed past Cuba into the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center warned that the storm could rapidly intensify and become an extremely dangerous major hurricane before landfall on Wednesday. This image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Idalia (C R) moving into the Gulf of Mexico on August 29, 2023, at 12h36UTC. Idalia strengthened into a hurricane on August 29 as forecasters predicted it would intensify and become "extremely dangerous" before making landfall in the US state of Florida. "Idalia now a hurricane. Expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous major hurricane before landfall on Wednesday," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in a 0900GMT public advisory. (AFP)

Idalia was centered about 320 miles southwest of Tampa and had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. A hurricane warning was issued along hundreds of miles of Florida coastline.

"Rapid intensification is likely through landfall," said National Hurricane Center specialist Eric Blake. "Idalia is forecast to become an extremely dangerous major hurricane before landfall on Wednesday."