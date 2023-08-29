Hurricane Idalia live updates - Idalia to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday
Idalia strengthened to Category 1 Hurricane, could become major hurricane before landfall in Florida on Wednesday.
Idalia strengthened to hurricane strength on Tuesday morning as it plowed past Cuba into the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center warned that the storm could rapidly intensify and become an extremely dangerous major hurricane before landfall on Wednesday.
Idalia was centered about 320 miles southwest of Tampa and had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. A hurricane warning was issued along hundreds of miles of Florida coastline.
"Rapid intensification is likely through landfall," said National Hurricane Center specialist Eric Blake. "Idalia is forecast to become an extremely dangerous major hurricane before landfall on Wednesday."
- Aug 29, 2023 08:25 PM IST
Hurricane Idalia expected to rapidly intensify into a powerful Category 3 hurricane before making landfall in Florida
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday that Hurricane Idalia is expected to "rapidly intensify" and could become a powerful Category 3 hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday.