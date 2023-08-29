News / World News / Hurricane Idalia live updates - Idalia to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday
Live

Hurricane Idalia live updates - Idalia to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday

Aug 29, 2023 08:51 PM IST
OPEN APP

Idalia strengthened to Category 1 Hurricane, could become major hurricane before landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

Idalia strengthened to hurricane strength on Tuesday morning as it plowed past Cuba into the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center warned that the storm could rapidly intensify and become an extremely dangerous major hurricane before landfall on Wednesday.

This image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Idalia (C R) moving into the Gulf of Mexico on August 29, 2023, at 12h36UTC. Idalia strengthened into a hurricane on August 29 as forecasters predicted it would intensify and become "extremely dangerous" before making landfall in the US state of Florida. "Idalia now a hurricane. Expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous major hurricane before landfall on Wednesday," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in a 0900GMT public advisory.
This image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Idalia (C R) moving into the Gulf of Mexico on August 29, 2023, at 12h36UTC. Idalia strengthened into a hurricane on August 29 as forecasters predicted it would intensify and become "extremely dangerous" before making landfall in the US state of Florida. "Idalia now a hurricane. Expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous major hurricane before landfall on Wednesday," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in a 0900GMT public advisory. (AFP)

Idalia was centered about 320 miles southwest of Tampa and had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. A hurricane warning was issued along hundreds of miles of Florida coastline.

"Rapid intensification is likely through landfall," said National Hurricane Center specialist Eric Blake. "Idalia is forecast to become an extremely dangerous major hurricane before landfall on Wednesday."

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 29, 2023 08:25 PM IST

    Hurricane Idalia expected to rapidly intensify into a powerful Category 3 hurricane before making landfall in Florida

    The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday that Hurricane Idalia is expected to "rapidly intensify" and could become a powerful Category 3 hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hurricane us news

Had no intention to glorify Russian imperialism: Pope on 'regrettable' remarks

world news
Updated on Aug 29, 2023 09:01 PM IST

Pope Francis had told Russian youths in unscripted remarks to remember that they are the heirs of past tsars such as Peter I and Catherine II.

Pope Francis(AP)
Reuters |

Keep lying, Nimarata Randhawa: Vivek Ramaswamy's website fact checks Nikki Haley

Taking to his official website for the 2024 US Presidential elections, Vivek Ramaswamy used Haley's birth name to take a dig at her.

2024 US Presidential election Republican candidates Vivek Ramaswamy(left) and Nikki Haley(Bloomberg)
world news
Updated on Aug 29, 2023 09:06 PM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Private funeral held for Wagner chief Prigozhin in Russia: What we know so far

Secrecy surrounded the funeral arrangements for Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed in a plane crash on August 23.

A woman lights a candle at a makeshift memorial for Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group.(Reuters)
world news
Published on Aug 29, 2023 08:31 PM IST
ByMallika Soni

Hurricane Idalia live updates - Idalia to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday

Idalia strengthened to Category 1 Hurricane, could become major hurricane before landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

This image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Idalia (C R) moving into the Gulf of Mexico on August 29, 2023, at 12h36UTC. Idalia strengthened into a hurricane on August 29 as forecasters predicted it would intensify and become
world news
Updated on Aug 29, 2023 08:51 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Evacuations, governor's warning: Florida braces for 'extremely dangerous' Idalia

Idalia In Florida Updates: Florida governor Ron DeSantis urged those in the evacuation areas along the Gulf coast to go "now."

Idalia In Florida Updates: An avocado vender works in a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Idalia in Havana, Cuba.(AP)
world news
Published on Aug 29, 2023 08:06 PM IST
ByMallika Soni

Hurricane Idalia led to almost 100% flight cancellations in West Florida

As Hurricane Idalia approaches Florida's western coast, airports are facing wave of cancellations for passenger safety.

This image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows tropical Storm Idalia (bottom right) approaching Cuba on August 28, 2023. Tropical Storm Idalia strengthened as it neared Cuba and the abnormally hot waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, with forecasters predicting it could become a major hurricane before roaring ashore in Florida this week.(AFP)
world news
Published on Aug 29, 2023 07:54 PM IST
ByPrapti Upadhayay

Greece wildfire scorches area bigger than New York, largest ever recorded in EU

Greece Wildfires: Greece has been ravaged by numerous fires this summer which the government attributed to climate change.

Greece Wildfires: Burnt trees in a forest following a wildfire in the National Park of Dadia, Alexandroupolis, Greece.(Bloomberg)
world news
Published on Aug 29, 2023 07:40 PM IST
ByMallika Soni

Kremlin critic Igor Girkin loses detention appeal: Charges against him

Igor Girkin, also known as Strelkov, has fiercely criticised the way that Russia has conducted the war in Ukraine.

Russian nationalist Kremlin critic and former military commander Igor Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, who is charged with inciting extremist activity.(Reuters)
world news
Published on Aug 29, 2023 07:17 PM IST
Reuters |

Pre-arrest bail for Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi till Sep 12 in graft cases

Bushra Bibi is named in multiple graft cases, including the Toshakhana and Al-Qadir University Trust cases.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are seen.
world news
Published on Aug 29, 2023 07:10 PM IST
ByMallika Soni

This European Airline launched ‘only adult’ section on flights. Here's why

Turkish-Dutch leisure carrier Corendon Airlines has announced to test these “Only Adult” zones on flights between Amsterdam and Curaçao.

The
world news
Published on Aug 29, 2023 07:04 PM IST
ByShobhit Gupta

Jacksonville shooting reignites firearms debate - What is AR-15 style firearm?

Tragic shooting in Jacksonville raises concerns about AR-15 style guns and the need for stricter gun control measures.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - AUGUST 25: In this photo illustration, a semi-automatic AR-15 is displayed on a countertop at the McBride Guns Inc. store on August 25, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The Biden administration plans to revoke licenses from hundreds of firearms dealers, provoking disagreements among gun-store owners and law-enforcement veterans around the country.(Getty Images via AFP)
world news
Published on Aug 29, 2023 06:34 PM IST
ByPrapti Upadhayay

California passes ‘anti- caste discrimination' SB 403 bill

California State Assembly passes anti-caste discrimination bill, becoming the first US state to address caste discrimination through legislation.

California State Assembly passes anti-caste discrimination bill, becoming the first US state to address caste discrimination through legislation.(X/scribe_it)
world news
Updated on Aug 29, 2023 06:09 PM IST
ByPrapti Upadhayay

'Will the real slim shady': Eminem to Vivek Ramaswamy, ‘stop rapping my songs’

Referring to an Eminem lyric, campaign spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said, “Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose.”

US entrepreneur and 2024 Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy raps after doing a Fair Side Chat with Governor Kim Reynolds, at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa.(AFP)
world news
Published on Aug 29, 2023 05:48 PM IST
ByMallika Soni

Iran president backtracks on Japan's independence remark: ‘I must clarify…’

Iran president backtracks on Japan's independence remark: ‘I must clarify…’

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi waves to the media as he leaves after a press conference in Tehran, Iran.(AP)
world news
Published on Aug 29, 2023 05:15 PM IST
Reuters |

Indian-origin dentist pleads guilty of stealing $500k Covid relief money in US

Rajbanshi faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and fine of USD 250,000.

The dentist agreed to pay that money back to the government before his sentencing.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
world news
Published on Aug 29, 2023 05:12 PM IST
PTI |
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out