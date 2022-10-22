Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to Category 3 off Mexico's coast
Category 3 Hurricane Roslyn: “Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 120 mph (195 km/h) with higher gusts,” the NHC said.
Hurricane Rosyln strengthened to Category 3 on Saturday, becoming a major storm as it approached Mexico's West coast, the US National Hurricane Center said.
"Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 120 mph (195 km/h) with higher gusts. Roslyn is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale," the NHC said in its latest advisory.
