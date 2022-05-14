I have ‘blocked’ numbers of those in establishment: Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has claimed that the establishment is calling him but he has blocked their numbers and will not speak to anyone until a date for the general election is announced, contending that dropping an atom bomb on the country would be better than having "criminals" at the helm of the government.
Khan, who was voted out of power last month through a no-confidence motion, becoming the first Pakistan prime minister to be ousted unceremoniously by Parliament, urged people to prepare for the ‘historic march’ to the federal capital and said that “many options (would be) open when people come on streets”.
“Messages are coming from the establishment, but I will not talk to anyone unless the date of the next general election is announced," Dawn newspaper quoted Khan as telling reporters on Friday.
Khan said that he has "blocked their numbers".
Khan has repeatedly said that the US conspired with the then Opposition leaders to topple his government.
He asked people who supported the "conspiracy" whether they were not worried about Pakistan's future, Geo news channel reported.
"It would have been better to drop an atom bomb on Pakistan than to have these criminals in power," he said.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman said he had learned about the "conspiracy" in June last year, but unfortunately, "all the decisions" were made to weaken his government — and it was eventually sent packing.
Khan said his relationship with the establishment (the military) was good till the last day of his government, but there were two issues on which they did not see eye to eye.
The former prime minister said "powerful quarters" wanted Usman Buzdar removed as the chief minister of Punjab province, but he would tell them that there was "more corruption and governance issues in Sindh".
The second disagreement with the establishment was over the then country’s spymaster Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.
“I couldn’t even think that corruption was not an issue for 'powerful quarters' and they would impose these criminals on the country, but unfortunately, that happened,” the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said.
Earlier, Khan took a veiled dig at the powerful army for allowing the Opposition’s crucial no-confidence motion filed against him to become a success, saying he had warned the “neutrals” that if the “conspiracy” succeeded, the country’s fragile economic recovery would go into a "tailspin".
Khan took to social media after the Pakistani rupee continued to depreciate and reached ₹193 against the US dollar, the lowest in the country's history.
He said the “imported government” was doing nothing as the market was waiting for action.
Since his ouster, he has blamed the US for conspiring against his government – a stance that the incumbent government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has refuted.
The state institutions like the judiciary and the military have been severely criticised by pro-Khan supporters since their leader was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion.
Since then, Khan held several public rallies in different cities, labelling the new government as “traitors and corrupt rulers” allegedly imposed at the behest of the US.
Colombia to drop mandatory face mask requirement in schools
Colombian schools can drop the mandatory use of face masks in enclosed spaces if they meet the criteria starting on May 16, in light of the favorable COVID-19 epidemiological situation over the past two weeks, the Ministry of Health announced Friday. Read: Why India must come clean on Covid-19 deaths HGerson Bermont, director of Promotion and Prevention of the Health Ministryalso pointed out that only 42.2 percent of children in Colombia are fully vaccinated.
Protesters demand arrest of former Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa over attack
Protesters attacked earlier this week by supporters of Sri Lanka's government demanded Friday that the newly appointed prime minister arrest his predecessor for allegedly instigating the attack against them as they were calling for The president's brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa's resignation. Nine people were killed and more than 200 wounded. “If he is truly on the side of the people,” he should have Mahinda Rajapaksa arrested, said a 43-year-old teacher, Wimal Jayasuriya.
'May have 2 buy Twitter now': Does Elon Musk have a new 'rival'?
Elon Musk has a new 'rival' in his attempt to buy Twitter after American rapper Snoop Dogg declared 'may have to buy Twitter now' on Friday. Snoop Dogg's tweet (it was a joke, wasn't it?) The rapper's new 'board of directors' made for interesting reading too! "Gonna replace the board of directors with Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and tha guy with the ponytail on CNBC."
Shireen Abu Akleh funeral: Antony Blinken condemns ‘intrusion’ by Israel
The United States on Saturday condemned the Israeli security forces for 'intruding' into the funeral procession of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed on May 10 while covering an Israeli raid in the city of Jenin, West Bank. Read Al-Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank “This proves that Shireen's reports and honest words had a powerful impact,” the deceased 51-year-old brother, Tony, told Associated Press.
Watch: SpaceX launches rocket with 53 satellites for Starlink constellation
SpaceX on Saturday morning (according to Indian Standard Time) launched a rocket carrying 53 satellites for the Starlink internet constellation from California. The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 2:37 am IST. In a tweet, SpaceX wrote that they are “targeting a Falcon 9 launch of 53 Starlink satellites from SLC-40 in Florida in 22.5 hours.” Reportedly, SpaceX has launched over 2, Starlink satellites to date.
