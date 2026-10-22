Panchang Today, October 22, 2026: Shukla Ekadashi under Shatabhisha Nakshatra
Panchang October 22 Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for, October 22, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timi
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar on October 22, 2026, favours a thoughtful approach to everyday responsibilities, with patient communication, careful preparation and a measured choice of timing offering a practical framework for the day.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:26 am
|Sunset
|5:44 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|1:30 pm to 2:55 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Abhijit Muhurta: 11:43 am to 12:28 pm
How to use it: Prefer this period for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Papankusha Ekadashi
Basis: Ashwina Shukla Ekadashi
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination of Guruvar, Shukla Ekadashi, Shatabhisha and the Moon in Aquarius offers a framework for considered action rather than hurried commitments. Guruvar is commonly read as a prompt to value sound judgement and learning, while Shukla Ekadashi lends itself to restraint and clarity of purpose. Applied to ordinary life, this can mean choosing fewer priorities and giving them proper attention instead of trying to settle everything at once. Shatabhisha may be interpreted as supporting close observation and independent thought, with Aquarius adding a reminder to consider the wider group as well as personal preferences. Together, these traditional associations favor asking useful questions, checking assumptions and leaving room for another point of view. They need not be treated as instructions to withdraw from daily responsibilities or postpone necessary action. For readers in New Delhi, the practical emphasis is on combining reflection with participation: think matters through, explain your reasoning clearly and keep expectations proportionate to what can reasonably be done today.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day to distinguish essential decisions from tasks that simply feel urgent. Begin with a short list of priorities, check supporting documents and identify any approval or information still needed. A considered submission is more useful than one rushed merely to meet a preferred window. In traditional interpretation, the day's emphasis on judgement supports seeking clarification before agreeing to unfamiliar terms. Keep meetings focused on specific questions and record the next steps. If an important decision cannot wait, work with the facts available and the relevant professional advice rather than allowing timing alone to determine the choice.
Relationships and communication
In traditional Panchang interpretation, restraint and perspective can serve as useful themes for conversations at home and among friends. Give the other person enough time to finish before offering a solution, especially when the issue involves shared responsibilities. Clear requests may be more helpful than expecting someone to recognize an unspoken concern. If views differ, separate the immediate practical question from older disagreements. Those who use the Panchang as a daily guide may choose one manageable act of cooperation, such as clarifying a plan or sharing a pending task. Keep promises realistic and avoid pressing for an instant answer.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Those who follow Panchang guidance may treat Shukla Ekadashi as a reminder to examine priorities with restraint, without adding an elaborate practice to the day. A familiar spiritual routine, quiet reading or a few minutes of reflection can fit around existing responsibilities. Consider where attention has become scattered and which commitment deserves steadier follow-through. The purpose is not to demand perfect concentration or judge the day by how peaceful it feels. In traditional interpretation, reflection is most useful when it leads to a modest, workable adjustment. Choose something you can sustain rather than setting an ambitious standard for yourself.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|October 22, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Ashwina
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Ekadashi until 2:47 pm; then Shukla Dwadashi
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Shatabhisha until 8:48 pm; then Purva Bhadrapada
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Vriddhi until 11:38 pm; then Dhruva
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Vishti until 2:47 pm; then Bava until 2:47 am, Friday; then Balava until 2:35 pm, Friday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Aquarius
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:44 am
|5:35 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|5:09 am
|6:26 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:43 am
|12:28 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|1:18 pm
|2:58 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|1:58 pm
|2:44 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|5:44 pm
|6:10 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|5:44 pm
|7:00 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:40 pm
|12:31 am, Friday
Those who follow Panchang timings may use Abhijit Muhurta, from 11:43 am to 12:28 pm, for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Treat this as a preferred opportunity within the day's schedule, not as a substitute for preparation. Have the relevant papers ready, confirm the recipient or participants and leave enough time to review what you are sending or agreeing to. If several tasks compete for this window, select the one that is both meaningful and ready to proceed. There is little practical value in forcing unfinished work into it. In traditional guidance, a favorable period can help structure attention; the quality of the work still depends on accurate information, clear communication and sensible follow-through.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|1:30 pm
|2:55 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|9:15 am
|10:40 am
|Yamaganda
|6:26 am
|7:51 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|10:12 am
|10:57 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|2:44 pm
|3:29 pm
|Varjyam
|3:21 am, Friday
|4:59 am, Friday
Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to avoid initiating an important undertaking during Rahu Kaal, from 1:30 pm to 2:55 pm. This is a traditional caution, not a prediction that ordinary activities will go wrong. Where your schedule allows, use the interval for reviewing material, organizing records or continuing work already in progress rather than creating an unnecessary new commitment. If a deadline, appointment or essential responsibility falls within it, attend to the practical requirement calmly. Read documents carefully, confirm instructions and use the same safeguards you would at any other time. There is no need to become anxious about an unavoidable overlap or repeatedly reconsider a completed task. The useful daily application is a little extra deliberation, with flexibility for real obligations and other people's availability.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:26 am
|Sunset
|5:44 pm
|Moonrise
|3:21 pm
|Moonset
|3:21 am, Friday
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|1:50 pm to 3:17 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|1:30 pm to 2:55 pm
|Bengaluru
|1:32 pm to 3:00 pm
|Hyderabad
|1:27 pm to 2:55 pm
|Chennai
|1:21 pm to 2:49 pm
|Ahmedabad
|1:50 pm to 3:16 pm
|Pune
|1:45 pm to 3:13 pm
|Kolkata
|12:47 pm to 2:13 pm
|Jaipur
|1:36 pm to 3:01 pm
|Kochi
|1:38 pm to 3:07 pm
|Lucknow
|1:15 pm to 2:41 pm
|Indore
|1:37 pm to 3:03 pm
|Guwahati
|12:33 pm to 1:58 pm
|Chandigarh
|1:30 pm to 2:55 pm
|Surat
|1:49 pm to 3:16 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|1:08 pm to 2:35 pm
|Nagpur
|1:24 pm to 2:51 pm
|Coimbatore
|1:35 pm to 3:03 pm
|Varanasi
|1:07 pm to 2:33 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|12:57 pm to 2:24 pm
In traditional Panchang guidance, the most workable approach today is to prepare carefully, speak plainly and keep commitments manageable. Use a preferred timing where it fits naturally, but let responsibilities and sound judgement remain central. Finish with a brief review of what is complete and what needs attention next.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More