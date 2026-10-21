Ranabaali box office collection day 6: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s period film witnesses 19% dip on 1st Wednesday, crosses ₹41 crore

Ranabaali box office collection day 6: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali released on October 16 amidst much anticipation. However, the film has been struggling at the box office. While the film has lost some ground on weekdays, it has managed to keep its box office run going. The upcoming weekend will be crucial in deciding whether it can pick up pace again. Ranabaali box office collection day 6: The period drama saw its earnings dip again on Wednesday after a brief recovery a day earlier.

Ranabaali box office collection According to trade tracker Sacnilk. the film has crossed ₹41 crore in India net collections after six days in theatres. The period drama saw its earnings dip again on Wednesday after a brief recovery a day earlier. Ranabaali earned ₹5.15 crore net in India on Wednesday, October 21, across 2,232 shows. Its total India net collection now stands at ₹41.70 crore.

Ranabaali opened with ₹9.25 crore net on Friday, October 16, with an occupancy of 57% across 2,515 shows. The film collected ₹7.30 crore on Saturday, when occupancy stood at 53%, before seeing a small rise on Sunday. It earned ₹7.50 crore that day, with occupancy touching 56%.

The first weekday slowdown came on Monday, when the film's collections fell to ₹5.40 crore and occupancy dropped to 46%. Tuesday brought some relief as the film earned ₹6.36 crore, registering a rise of around 17.8% over Monday.