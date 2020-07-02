e-paper
World News / I'm all for masks: Donald Trump says he would wear it in close quarters

I’m all for masks: Donald Trump says he would wear it in close quarters

US President Donald Trump, who has avoided being seen in public wearing a face covering, said on Wednesday he would wear a mask if he were in close quarters with other people in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

world Updated: Jul 02, 2020 01:16 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Washington
US President Donald Trump poses for a selfie during a signing ceremony for the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2020. (Reuters file photo)
         

"I'm all for masks," Trump told Fox Business Network. "If I were in a tight situation with people I would absolutely" wear a mask, he added.

“I’m all for masks,” Trump told Fox Business Network. “If I were in a tight situation with people I would absolutely” wear a mask, he added.

Trump said, however, he did not think mask-wearing needed to be made mandatory nationwide “because you have many places in the country where people stay very long distance.”

