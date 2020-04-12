e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘I owe them my life’:UK PM Boris Johnson, thanks hospital staff

‘I owe them my life’:UK PM Boris Johnson, thanks hospital staff

Johnson was back on his feet by Friday, taking short walks between periods of rest, in what his office described as the early stage of recovery.

world Updated: Apr 12, 2020 14:04 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
In its most recent official update on Johnson’s condition, Downing Street said he “continues to make very good progress”.
In its most recent official update on Johnson’s condition, Downing Street said he “continues to make very good progress”.(Reuters)
         

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he owes his life to the staff of Britain’s state-run National Health Service, in his first comments since being released from intensive care for treatment for COVID-19.

Johnson, 55, was taken to St Thomas’s Hospital in central London a week ago, suffering from persistent symptoms of the disease caused by the new coronavirus. On April 6 he was moved into intensive care, where he remained until April 9.

“I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life,” Johnson said of the staff at the hospital, which is just across the River Thames from the Houses of Parliament. The comments were released to journalists and confirmed by his office on Sunday.

Johnson was back on his feet by Friday, taking short walks between periods of rest, in what his office described as the early stage of recovery.

Britain’s COVID-19 death toll neared 10,000 on Saturday, the fifth highest national number globally, after officials reported another 917 hospital deaths.

In its most recent official update on Johnson’s condition, Downing Street said he “continues to make very good progress”.

Priti Patel, the interior minister, said in Saturday’s daily government news briefing that he needed time to rest and recover before returning to work.

tags
top news
Tax refunds, EPF withdrawals: Govt’s economic measures amid Covid-19 crisis
Tax refunds, EPF withdrawals: Govt’s economic measures amid Covid-19 crisis
‘Centre waited because...’: Kamal Nath links lockdown announcement with his govt’s fall
‘Centre waited because...’: Kamal Nath links lockdown announcement with his govt’s fall
As some states extend curbs, India awaits Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown decision
As some states extend curbs, India awaits Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown decision
Covid-19 lockdown: What are red, orange and green zones and how will they impact life
Covid-19 lockdown: What are red, orange and green zones and how will they impact life
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
Shops are not delivering alcohol at home, clarifies Nagpur police
Shops are not delivering alcohol at home, clarifies Nagpur police
Amazon Prime Now delivery app to shut down in India
Amazon Prime Now delivery app to shut down in India
Covid-19: How many lives did lockdown save, IIM joins fight | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: How many lives did lockdown save, IIM joins fight | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news