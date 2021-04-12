'I will miss my grandpa but...': Britain's Prince William

IND USA
Britain's Prince Harry, Prince Philip and Prince William (L-R) attend the Rugby World Cup final match between New Zealand against Australia at Twickenham in London, Britain October 31, 2015. (REUTERS)
Britain's Prince William said on Monday that he would miss "his grandpa" Prince Philip but that the late duke would have wanted the family to get on with the job.

"My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family," the Duke of Cambridge said.

"I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who had been at her side throughout her 69-year reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday.

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation," William said. "Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead."

