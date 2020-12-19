e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Iconic Washington Monument shut after Covid-infected interior secretary’s visit

Iconic Washington Monument shut after Covid-infected interior secretary’s visit

“The Secretary was recently at the Washington Monument. In working with our public officials and out of an abundance of caution, a couple of employees have quarantined resulting in a temporary workforce reduction at the monument and its temporary closure,” Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin said.

world Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 08:29 IST
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Washington
The Washington Monument is pictured as the sun rises, in Washington, US.
The Washington Monument is pictured as the sun rises, in Washington, US.(Reuters/ File photo)
         

The US Interior Department said on Friday it has temporarily closed the Washington Monument because of a shortage of staff due to quarantines following a recent visit by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who is infected with the coronavirus.

“As we do in all circumstances when an employee attests to having Covid-19, we work with our public health officials to ensure all guidance from the CDC is followed, such as identifying close contacts and cleaning areas as appropriate,” Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin said in an email.

“The Secretary was recently at the Washington Monument. In working with our public officials and out of an abundance of caution, a couple of employees have quarantined resulting in a temporary workforce reduction at the monument and its temporary closure,” he said.

Bernhardt tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, a representative for the department said at the time, making him the latest in a series of Trump administration officials - including Trump himself - to have been infected by the virus.

Bernhardt was asymptomatic and would continue to work while in quarantine, Interior said at the time.

The Washington Monument, where visitors normally crowd into a small elevator to ascend to the top, is a DC tourist attraction. It had been closed for months after the onset of the pandemic, but reopened in October with new limits on the number of people allowed in the elevator at one time.

The Washington Post, which first reported this story, said Bernhardt often led private tours of the monument after hours, including once earlier this week.

tags
top news
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
US clears Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
US clears Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
The spread of India’s 10 million Covid-19 cases
The spread of India’s 10 million Covid-19 cases
Polling underway for last phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir
Polling underway for last phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir
Covid vaccine can turn people into ‘crocodiles’: Brazilian President Bolsonaro
Covid vaccine can turn people into ‘crocodiles’: Brazilian President Bolsonaro
MSP only real risk protection for farmers, says new study
MSP only real risk protection for farmers, says new study
Farm laws led to jump in agri firms: Govt data
Farm laws led to jump in agri firms: Govt data
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In