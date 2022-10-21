If Monday is worst day of week, Friday the best one? Guinness & netizens respond

Days after the Guinness World Records (GWR) designated Monday as the ‘worst day of the week’, it said that “Friday probably becomes the best day”.

Responding to the ‘worst day of the week’ tweet on October 17, the GWR said, “Guess this makes Friday the best day of the week then”.

Several Twitter users commented on this – while some believed that Friday is the best day, some argued that it should be Saturday.

“We have Saturday as our working day too,” said one user.

Another user said, “I will go with Saturday, coz next day is also off”.

Other Twitter users wrote “definitely” on the post.

guess this makes Friday the best day of the week then https://t.co/MVoe8svoTR — Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 21, 2022

Earlier this week, the GWR declared Monday as the 'worst day of the week' on the premise that as the first day of the week, it is “found by many to be slow and extremely boring”.

The Guinness World Records tweeted, "We're officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week." Several comments poured in minutes after the tweet indicating that many people could relate to the record.