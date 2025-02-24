‘If we don’t surpass India…': Video of Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's bold pledge goes viral | Watch

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's pledge that his country will surpass India in terms of economy under his tenure has gone viral on social media, with the video of his address showing him knocking off the microphone, something he has been captured doing multiple times before. Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.(Video screengrab/ X)

In his animated address to a crowd in Dera Ghazi Khan last week, Sharif declared that his government would turn Pakistan into a “great nation” and “move ahead of India”.

“If we don’t leave India behind, then my name is not Shehbaz Sharif," the Pakistani prime minister announced excitedly as he almost leapt in the air and thumped his chest. "We will make Pakistan a great nation and move ahead of India.”

During the speech, which went viral on social media, he also swore on the life of his elder brother, the former prime minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif.

"I am Nawaz Sharif's fan, his follower. Today, I swear…we will all work together to take Pakistan to greatness and defeat India," Sharif said while banging the podium multiple times.

In his speech, Shehbaz Sharif also claimed that inflation has dropped to its lowest level under his government – from 40% to 2%, reported HUM News.

He also emphasised that Pakistan would not progress through loans but by developing a self-reliant economy.

“Without loans, we will change the fate of the country,” Sharif said, according to Dawn, adding that he did not believe in hollow slogans.

Earlier this month, Sharif had said that Islamabad wants to resolve all issues with India, "including Kashmir", through talks. He had said that the only way forward for Islamabad and New Delhi was through a 'dialogue'.

"India should come out of the thinking of August 5, 2019, and fulfil promises made to the UN and launch a dialogue," he had said.