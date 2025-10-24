'If you had mother's milk': TTP's 'fight us' challenge for Pak army chief Asim Munir

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) released a series of videos directly challenging Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, daring him to confront them on the battlefield. On October 21, Pakistani authorities announced a reward of 10 crore Pakistani rupees (PKR) for information leading to the capture of Kazim.(X)

The clips include chilling footage from an October 8 ambush in Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They show captured vehicles, ammunition, and the aftermath of the attack, where the TTP claims 22 soldiers were killed.

One video features Commander Kazim, who declares to Munir, "Face us if you are a man." In the same video, Kazim adds, "Fight us if you have had your mother's milk."

The videos come against a backdrop of escalating cross-border clashes, airstrikes, and civilian casualties.

Kazim, who hails from Kurram district, was also behind attacks on military convoys heading to Parachinar and passenger vehicles belonging to the Shia community, an Official of the district administration said.

He is also accused of plotting an assassination attempt on Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud.

A ceasefire mediated by Qatar and Turkey in mid-October briefly stopped hostilities. However, Islamabad insists that the truce will only last if Afghanistan takes action against armed groups, including the TTP, that operate from its territory.

A delegation from the Islamic Emirate, led by Defence Minister Mullah Yaqub Mujahid, held talks in Qatar last week. After several hours of discussions with the Pakistani delegation, which was led by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, both sides announced an immediate ceasefire agreement.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have become tense since 2023. Islamabad has repeatedly expressed concerns about militants using Afghan land to launch cross-border attacks.

The situation worsened after repeated terrorist attacks by the TTP, including one in the troubled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Orakzai district recently. This attack resulted in the deaths of 11 military personnel, including a Lieutenant Colonel and a Major.