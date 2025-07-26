Immigration 'killing' Europe, says Donald Trump; calls on nations to 'stop horrible invasion'

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that Europe needs to ‘get its act together’ in terms of immigration, claiming the continent would not exist ‘anymore’ if this ‘invasion’ goes unchecked. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media after he arrived at Prestwick Airport in Ayrshire, Scotland, on Friday,(AP)

Talking to reporters after landing at Scotland’s Prestwick airport in Ayrshire, Trump said that he had a couple of things to say to the leaders and people of Europe, the most pressing issue being immigration. He is in Scotland for a weekend trip, where he will meet UK PM Keir Starmer on Saturday

“There are a couple of things I could say, but on immigration, you've got to get your act together. You won't have Europe anymore,” he said.

Donald Trump went on to claim that nobody entered the United States last month. The US president once again derided his predecessor, Joe Biden, for ‘allowing’ people into the country.

“You know, last month we had nobody entering our country. We shut it down. We took out a lot of bad people that got there when Biden….. Biden was a total stiff when he allowed it to happen. But you're allowing it to happen to your countries. And you've got to stop this horrible invasion……This immigration is killing Europe,” he added.

Immigration in Europe

While Immigration is one of Donald Trump's biggest campaign promises, it is also a major issue in Europe. In May, UK PM Keir Starmer said the country risked becoming “an island of strangers” when he unveiled plans for tighter immigration controls in a major speech.

Earlier this month, Starmer and Emmanuel Macron announced a reciprocal migrant returns deal that the UK Prime Minister and French President hope will reduce the number of small boat crossings in the English Channel.

Italy has also adopted a tough stance on immigration, with Prime Minister Georgia Meloni previously saying that she will not allow the country to become “Europe’s refugee camp”.