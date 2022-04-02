Imran Khan says he may not accept no-trust vote, Pak army chief makes statement

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged the country’s youth to stage "peaceful protests" against a "foreign conspiracy" allegedly hatched against his government, while asking them to not criticise the Army.

Khan, who was seen making passionate speeches over the past few days ahead of the crucial vote on the no-confidence motion against him on Sunday, said he had "more than one plan" in place and may not accept the move to oust him. He had earlier addressed the nation wherein he had spoken about the foreign hand in the current crisis and named the United States, in what seemed to be a slip of tongue.

This came as Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa said Pakistan did not believe in camp politics and enjoyed close ties with China and the United States, while adding disputes with India should be settled peacefully through talks.

Here are top developments in Pakistan a day ahead of the crucial trust vote tabled by the Opposition in the National Assembly against Khan.

Also read | Imran Khan was not given 3 options; he asked for meeting: Military refutes Pakistan PM's claim

- Speaking at a live question and answer session, the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said it was a "war for the future” of the country that was standing at a decisive point. "There are two routes we can take. Do we want to take the way of destruction or a path of pride? There will be difficulties in this path but this is the path of our Prophet. This path is for our good. This path brought a revolution in the country," he said.

- He again spoke about the foreign hand that was hatched to remove him from power. "There's a conspiracy against the government right now and it has been proven that politicians are being bought like goats to topple the government," he said, adding the conspiracy started abroad and some politicians in Pakistan were helping these people. Stating that he would take legal action against those who "betrayed” the nation, Khan said, "The official document says that if you remove Imran Khan, your relations with the US will get better.”

- Addressing the youth of the country, Khan said, "You don't have to sit silently (because) if you stay quiet, you will be on the side of the bad. I want you to protest and speak up against this conspiracy —not for me but for your future.”

Aslo read | 'Even if Imran Khan loses...': Pakistan interior minister on no-trust vote

- When asked what he would say to those criticising the Army, the prime minister said there were two things that had kept the country united, one being the Army and the other his party – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. "We need this army. It has sacrificed for us. I want you to not criticise the army," he said, while rejecting claims that he was not getting along with the army.

- Meanwhile, the Army chief said Pakistan continued to believe in using dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all outstanding issues, including the Kashmir dispute, and was ready to move forward on this front if India agrees to do so.

- Pakistan interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said that even if Prime Minister Imran Khan loses the no-confidence motion on April 3, he will continue to hold the office until a new leader is sworn in.

The resolution against the embattled premier was tabled by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on March 28.

Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the Opposition's bid to topple him. No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office. Also, no prime minister in Pakistan's history has ever been ousted through a no-confidence motion, and Khan is the third premier to face the challenge.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON