In New Year's Eve address, Putin says Russia believes it will win war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his address on New Year's Eve, expressed the belief that Russia would win the war in Ukraine. In his address, Putin called on Russians to support the soldiers who are engaged in the offensive in Ukraine.(AFP)

Putin's traditional speech was first aired in the far-eastern Kamchatka peninsula, which was the first Russian region to enter 2026.

“We believe in you and our victory,” Putin said in his address to the Russians, while calling on them to “support our heroes” who are engaged in the offensive in Ukraine, AFP reported.

Moscow has led an almost four-year offensive in Ukraine.

Putin further extended happy New Year greetings to Russian “fighters and commanders” in Ukraine. “Millions of people across Russia, trust me, are thinking of you,” the Russian President added.

The televised New Year's Eve speech by the Russian President continues as a tradition started by Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev, and is a holiday staple in Russia watched in millions of households, according to the AFP report. It is usually aired on Russia's state TV just before midnight in all of Russia's 11 time zones.

Meanwhile, December 31 also marks the 26th anniversary of Putin coming to power. Putin became the Russian President on New Year's Eve 1999, after Boris Yeltsin stepped down.