In Pakistan, 1 litre petrol costs PKR 237 now as inflation soars amid floods

Inflation-hit Pakistan government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday hiked the petrol price by PKR 1.45 per litre with which the new petrol rates in the country have surged to PKR 237.43 per litre. Additionally, the price of light diesel has been reduced by PKR 4.26 litre and kerosene oil has been reduced by PKR 8.30 per litre.

The hike in prices of petroleum products has been attributed by Pakistan's government to fluctuating global oil prices and exchange rate variation.

Recent floods in Pakistan which submerged large parts of the country, killing over 1,500 people and affecting roughly 33 million people, have brought the country on the verge of an economic collapse only compounded by political instability after the ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prices of petroleum products have been revised. pic.twitter.com/bfqBMnPyIi — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) September 20, 2022

Hundreds of thousands of people are still displaced in Pakistan and are living in the open and as flood waters start to recede which may take two to six months, Reuters reported. Stagnant waters have led to diseases like malaria, dengue fever, skin and eye infections and acute diarrhoea in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail