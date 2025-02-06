India condemns attack on Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s residence: ‘Symbol of heroic resistance’

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India on Thursday condemned the destruction of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence. The incident occurred on February 5 when thousands of protestors torched the house. Thousands of protesters set fire to the residence of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka.(AP)

Calling it an important symbol of Bangladesh's fight for freedom, the Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said: “It is sad that this historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, a symbol of the heroic resistance of people of Bangladesh against the forces of occupation and oppression, was burnt down on 5 February, 2025.”

The MEA further highlighted the role of this residence in the formation of Bangladesh’s national identity.

"All those who value the freedom struggle that nurtured Bangla identity and pride are aware of the importance of this residence for the national consciousness of Bangladesh. This act of vandalism should be strongly condemned," the statement read.

What happened to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence?

On Wednesday night, thousands of protesters rallied in front of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 32 Dhanmondi house in Dhaka, a memorial, following a social media call for a "bulldozer procession" ahead of his daughter's scheduled virtual address from exile in India.

The mob later set the house on fire while Hasina was delivering her speech. The protestors also vandalised the houses of several Awami League leaders.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the founder of Bangladesh and the father of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh's interim govt blames Sheikh Hasina

Meanwhile, the interim government under Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus blamed deposed premier Sheikh Hasina's "provocative" speech for sparking "unintended and unexpected" violence that led to the destruction of Rehman's residence.

In a statement on Thursday, interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’s office said that the demolition of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence was "unintended and unexpected", but added that the vandalism was the "outburst of public anger created due to Hasina's provocative statements" against the July uprising from India.

In the last six months, there has been no attack or destruction on Dhanmondi-32 house, it said.

"The inflammatory statements made by fugitive Sheikh Hasina from India against the July uprising have created deep anger among the people, which has manifested in this incident," it added.