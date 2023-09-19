India could be behind killing of Canadian Sikh Hardeep Nijjar, says Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there are “credible allegations of a potential link” between agents of the Indian government and the killing of a prominent Sikh leader. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau(REUTERS)

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was slain in June outside a temple in British Columbia, raising tensions between Sikh separatists and the Indian government.

“Canada has declared its deep concerns to the top intelligence and security officials of the Indian government,” Trudeau said Monday in the Ottawa legislature. The prime minister added that he raised those concerns “personally and directly” with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting last week in New Delhi.

“In no uncertain terms, any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty,” Trudeau said.