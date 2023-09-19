News / World News / India could be behind killing of Canadian Sikh Hardeep Nijjar, says Trudeau

India could be behind killing of Canadian Sikh Hardeep Nijjar, says Trudeau

Bloomberg |
Sep 19, 2023 02:05 AM IST

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was a prominent Sikh leader in British Columbia who supported the idea of a separate Khalistani state.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there are “credible allegations of a potential link” between agents of the Indian government and the killing of a prominent Sikh leader.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau(REUTERS)
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau(REUTERS)

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was slain in June outside a temple in British Columbia, raising tensions between Sikh separatists and the Indian government.

“Canada has declared its deep concerns to the top intelligence and security officials of the Indian government,” Trudeau said Monday in the Ottawa legislature. The prime minister added that he raised those concerns “personally and directly” with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting last week in New Delhi.

“In no uncertain terms, any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty,” Trudeau said.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out