IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / India, Pakistan square off at UN on resolution on protecting religious sites
The UN logo at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (HT archive)
The UN logo at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (HT archive)
world news

India, Pakistan square off at UN on resolution on protecting religious sites

The Indian side criticising Pakistan for co-sponsoring the move weeks after the demolition of a Hindu temple; the resolution was passed unanimously after Saudi Arabia and Morocco piloted negotiations on a consensus text
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:48 PM IST

India and Pakistan squared off at the UN over a resolution on safeguarding religious sites around the world, with the Indian side criticising Pakistan for co-sponsoring the move weeks after the demolition of a Hindu temple.

The resolution on “promoting a culture of peace and tolerance to safeguard religious sites” was sponsored by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and several other members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

It was passed unanimously on Thursday after Saudi Arabia and Morocco piloted delicate negotiations on a consensus text.

The resolution condemned all acts of violence and destruction directed against religious sites around the world and denounced “any moves to obliterate or forcibly convert any religious sites”, while strongly deploring violence against people on the basis of their religion or beliefs.

Also read | China backs Guterres for second term as UN Secretary-General

It also expressed concern about an increase in instances of racial and religious intolerance and stereotyping and condemned any advocacy of national, racial or religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination and urged states to take effective measures to combat such incidents. The resolution also called on the UN secretary general to convene a global conference to advance the UN Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites.

The Indian representative at the world body, while explaining the country’s position on the resolution, called for objectivity and impartiality in discussions at the UN, without nations taking sides.

“It is a matter of great irony that the country where the most recent attack and demolition of a Hindu temple took place in a series of such attacks and where the rights of minorities are being emasculated is one of the co-sponsors of the resolution under the agenda item ‘Culture of Peace’,” he said.

“The resolution cannot be smokescreen for countries like Pakistan to hide behind,” he added.

India, as a multicultural state, country safeguards all religious and cultural rights and protects places of worship. However, religious and cultural sites remain vulnerable to attacks by violent extremists, as was seen when a Hindu temple was set ablaze and razed in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan last December, while authorities stood idly by, the Indian representative said.

“The terrorist bombing of the Sikh gurudwara in Afghanistan where 25 Sikh worshippers were killed is yet another example of this vulnerability,” he added.

Warning against selective enforcement of laws against attacks on religious sites, he stressed that as long as such selectivity exists, the world will never be able to foster a real culture of peace.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Police officers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stand guard near the Zhaotong Road neighborhood, placed under lockdown due to Covid-19 cases, in Shanghai, China, on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Residents of an area of�Shanghai�have been banned from leaving the city after six Covid cases were found in the finance hub, the first cases there in almost two months. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
Police officers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stand guard near the Zhaotong Road neighborhood, placed under lockdown due to Covid-19 cases, in Shanghai, China, on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Residents of an area of�Shanghai�have been banned from leaving the city after six Covid cases were found in the finance hub, the first cases there in almost two months. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

China finds coronavirus cluster in major chicken processing plant

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Meatpacking workers in the United States, Brazil and across Europe were among the groups hit hardest by Covid-19 last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Doctors say complacency from all sides, officials and the public has led to the new outbreak.(REUTERS)
Doctors say complacency from all sides, officials and the public has led to the new outbreak.(REUTERS)
world news

Sri Lanka approves vaccine amid warnings of virus spread

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:44 PM IST
  • In over three months since, Sri Lanka has reported more than 52,000 new patients and 260 deaths. Between 500 to 900 new cases are being reported daily.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump(Reuters)
Former US President Donald Trump(Reuters)
world news

Trump's 'Diet Coke button' seems to have left Oval Office when he did

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:38 PM IST
It appears that US President Joe Biden has removed the button installed on the presidential desk by his predecessor Donald Trump, who was devoted to the soda drink.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navalny has accused Putin of ordering his poisoning. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied the accusation.(Reuters file photo)
Navalny has accused Putin of ordering his poisoning. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied the accusation.(Reuters file photo)
world news

EXPLAINER: Why Alexei Navalny is a thorn in the Kremlin's side

AP, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Navalny vowed to return to Russia and continue his work, while authorities threatened him with arrest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pfizer has said it will ship based on numbers of doses, not vials, which would mean fewer vials of vaccine being shipped to supply the same number of doses.(Reuters)
Pfizer has said it will ship based on numbers of doses, not vials, which would mean fewer vials of vaccine being shipped to supply the same number of doses.(Reuters)
world news

Italy blames Pfizer delays as Covid vaccinations slow to a crawl

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Denmark this week also criticized Pfizer for slowing the pace of vaccine deliveries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UN logo at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (HT archive)
The UN logo at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (HT archive)
world news

India, Pakistan square off at UN on resolution on protecting religious sites

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:48 PM IST
The Indian side criticising Pakistan for co-sponsoring the move weeks after the demolition of a Hindu temple; the resolution was passed unanimously after Saudi Arabia and Morocco piloted negotiations on a consensus text
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Canada's governor general Julie Payette in the Senate chamber in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (REUTERS)
A file photo of Canada's governor general Julie Payette in the Senate chamber in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (REUTERS)
world news

Canada’s governor general Julie Payette quits over workplace mistreatment scandal

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:42 PM IST
The incident marks the first instance of a sitting governor general of Canada having to quit over a controversy. Payette, a former astronaut, had been serving in that position since 2017
READ FULL STORY
Close
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and then-US president Donald Trump talk during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam on February 28, 2019.(Reuters File Photo)
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and then-US president Donald Trump talk during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam on February 28, 2019.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

After Trump setbacks, Kim Jong Un starts over with Biden

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:02 PM IST
US President Joe Biden has previously called Kim a “thug” and accused predecessor Donald Trump of chasing spectacles instead of meaningful reductions of Kim’s nuclear arsenal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lloyd Austin III was US Central Command Commander. If confirmed, he will be the first Black person to hold the top Pentagon job (FILE/AP).
Lloyd Austin III was US Central Command Commander. If confirmed, he will be the first Black person to hold the top Pentagon job (FILE/AP).
world news

Congress poised for quick action on Biden's Pentagon nominee Austin

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:57 AM IST
The Democratic-controlled Congress has easily passed legislation required to confirm retired General Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chuck Schumer (left) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (FILE/AP)
Chuck Schumer (left) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (FILE/AP)
world news

Senate leader Schumer reviewing request for Trump impeachment trial delay

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:54 AM IST
The Republicans have argued that former President Donald Trump needed time to prepare a defense against charges of inciting insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia has rejected calls from the US and European governments to release Navalny.(via REUTERS)
Russia has rejected calls from the US and European governments to release Navalny.(via REUTERS)
world news

Kremlin misread Navalny’s resolve to fight, even from prison

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:45 AM IST
Russian officials were convinced opposition leader Alexey Navalny wouldn’t come back.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shops, restaurants and schools are closed, and people have been told to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.(REUTERS)
Shops, restaurants and schools are closed, and people have been told to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.(REUTERS)
world news

Boris Johnson signals 3rd UK lockdown could last into summer

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel did not repeat previous assurances that the U.K. will be getting back to normal by April, even as the mass vaccination program continued to expand to reach 5 million people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanghai began testing all hospital staff for the disease on Thursday after two such workers tested positive.(ANI)
Shanghai began testing all hospital staff for the disease on Thursday after two such workers tested positive.(ANI)
world news

Beijing launches mass virus tests as China's daily tally drops slightly

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Mainland China reported a slight decline in new daily Covid-19 cases on Friday - 103 from 144 cases a day earlier.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris, who is also the first ever black American and Indian-origin person to occupy the position, had a busy first working day.(AFP)
Kamala Harris, who is also the first ever black American and Indian-origin person to occupy the position, had a busy first working day.(AFP)
world news

We have hit the ground running: Kamala Harris

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:23 AM IST
The executive orders ranged from rejoining the Paris agreement on climate change, halting America's withdrawal from the World Health Organisation, revoking Muslim travel ban and stopping immediate construction of Mexico border wall.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The State currently allows people aged 65 and older and people 50 and older living in a multi-generational household to get vaccinated.(AP Photo)
The State currently allows people aged 65 and older and people 50 and older living in a multi-generational household to get vaccinated.(AP Photo)
world news

Amazon's pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic to open soon in its Seattle headquarters

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:06 AM IST
The move came a day after Reuters reported that Amazon had offered to help with the United States' efforts involving the Covid-19 vaccine, citing a letter addressed to President Joe Biden.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP